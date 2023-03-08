The world’s first gold-plated hotel in Vietnam is for sale at $250 million

According to the owner of Dolce By Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake, Entrepreneur Nguyen Huu Duong, the hotel is the number one in the world and would typically cost 1 billion USD.

Even though the hotel is being offered for sale at 250 million USD, Mr. Duong stated that he would not sell it for a billion dollars, as he believes no one will be able to replicate a gilded hotel like his in the future. The price has caused some doubts among people, who think it is quite high compared to the previously announced investment capital of 100 million USD.

Mr. Duong explained that the hotel has special features such as gold-plated bricks, swimming pools, and bathtubs. In the past, the hotel was offered for 350 million USD, but due to the impact of the global economy, Covid-19, and the current situation of real estate and tourism, the valuation has changed. The current asking price is intended for foreign investors with low-interest rates.

Mr. Duong also emphasized that the hotel’s price of 250 million USD is not for sale to Vietnamese buyers, as no one in Vietnam can afford it. He added that with the hotel’s luxury, good marketing, and unique offerings, the hotel is always full, with new guests eager to try the special gilded beef.

The hotel owner is currently preparing a profile to introduce the hotel to the world for investors to bid competitively. There are already 2-3 potential partners interested in bidding, despite the high price offer.

The opulent Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel boasts lavish features such as gold-plated bathtubs and coffee cups, as well as a stunning infinity pool plated in 24-carat gold on its rooftop. The 25-story, 360-room hotel, located in the heart of Vietnam’s capital by Giang Vo Lake, claims to be the first in the world to be adorned with gold tiles. Despite construction being completed in March 2020, the hotel’s opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including plans to accommodate visitors to the F1 race in Hanoi. The hotel ultimately opened with a ceremony delayed until further notice.

Operating under the American Wyndham Hotels brand, the hotel requires an investment of approximately $100 million, according to owner Mr. Duong. Room prices start at $250 per night and include a complimentary gold-plated gift.