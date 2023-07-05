Home » The world experienced the hottest day in history
Life

The world experienced the hottest day in history

by Dean Dougn

July 3rd is recorded as the hottest day ever globally, according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP) in the United States.

Amidst a series of heatwaves erupting worldwide, the NCEP calculated the global average temperature on July 3rd to be 17.01°C, surpassing the previous record set in August 2016 at 16.92°C.

The southern United States has been enduring intense heatwaves in recent weeks. In China, a prolonged heatwave with temperatures above 35°C has occurred. Meanwhile, North Africa has recorded temperatures close to 50°C.

Even the Antarctic, a region currently in winter, has experienced unusually high temperatures. The Vernadsky Research Base in Ukraine, located on the continent, recorded the highest July temperature in history at 8.7°C.

You Might Be Interested In

“This is not a milestone we should celebrate,” said Friederike Otto, a climate expert from the Grantham Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial College London. “This is a death sentence for humans and ecosystems.”

Scientists attribute this phenomenon to climate change combined with El Niño.

“This may just be the first milestone, opening the door to a series of new records this year as carbon emissions and greenhouse gases increase, along with the impact of El Niño,” said Zeke Hausfather, a researcher from the Berkeley Earth environmental research center in California, USA.

