The wanted man in connection with smuggling over 57 kg of marijuana across the border has turned himself in.

In the case of trafficking approximately 57kg of marijuana across the border, on the morning of February 20, information from the Tinh Bien International Border Gate Border Guard Station, the Border Guards of An Giang Province, stated that the suspect abandoned a bag containing 22.6kg of dried cannabis at the site and then escaped, going to the surrender station.

Nguyen Tuan Anh is the subject’s name (born in 1998, living in An Nong commune, Tinh Bien district).

Tinh Bien International Border Gate Border Guard Station is completing documents and procedures; criminal prosecution of the case “Illegal transportation of narcotics” and handing over people, exhibits, and documents related to the case of transporting 57kg of cannabis from Cambodia to Vietnam on February 12 to An Giang Provincial Police’s Criminal Investigation Police Department on drugs.

Before that, on February 12, at about 21:00, functional forces apprehended two persons who were transporting 57kg of suspected cannabis flowers, leaves, fruits, branches, and plants from Cambodia to Vietnam.

At that time, subject Le Van Thanh (born in 1980, living in An Phu commune, Tinh Bien district) was caught while carrying a sack containing 34.4 kg of dried cannabis. Nguyen Tuan Anh, in particular, took advantage of the terrain, escaped at night, and left the evidence.

The Tinh Bien International Border Gate Border Guard Station received the findings of the assessment of all confiscated exhibits as drugs and marijuana weighing 57kg on February 15.

