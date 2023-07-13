The Vietnamese women’s football team is well-equipped with high-quality gear for the upcoming World Cup match.

Today (July 13), the Vietnamese women’s football team received the equipment provided by FIFA for the duration of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 held in New Zealand and Australia.

To provide the best conditions for training and competition for the teams, FIFA supplies equipment including coolers, water bottles, training equipment bags, match balls, tournament patches on player jerseys, and more. Other training tools will be directly provided by FIFA at the team’s main training ground in the coming days.

Previously, FIFA has provided significant support to the Vietnamese women’s national team regarding accommodation, transportation, and training facilities since their arrival in New Zealand. Sharing during today’s training session (July 13), team captain Huynh Nhu said, “Currently, the team’s health condition is very good, and we are actively preparing for the match against Spain. With the attention of FIFA and the Vietnam Football Federation, the team has excellent living conditions. Prior to this, the team also had a beneficial training camp in Germany with friendly matches. This will be an opportunity for the whole team to gain experiences and learn, thereby preparing the best for the upcoming tournament.”

“I hope everyone will always love and support the Vietnamese women’s national team. The whole team will strive to play their best to repay the trust of Vietnamese football fans,” affirmed Huynh Nhu.

Tomorrow noon (July 14), the Vietnamese women’s national team will have a friendly match against the Spanish women’s national team at 12:30 PM local time. The match will take place at Mc Lennan Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

At the current moment, the Spanish women’s national team, led by the reigning Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, is considered a strong candidate for the World Cup 2023 championship. This continues to be an opportunity for Coach Mai Duc Chung and his team to learn a lot from a world-class women’s team.

After the match against Spain, the Vietnamese women’s national team will officially begin their journey at the World Cup 2023, with their opening match against the defending champions, the United States.