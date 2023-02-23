The Vietnam People’s Army delegation completed their assignment in Turkey and boarded an aircraft back home

The Vietnam People’s Army’s rescue team set off to return home, finishing the trip to aid with the earthquake’s aftermath in Turkey.

In the afternoon of February 22 (local time), the rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army set off to return home, finishing up a business trip to help Turkey recover from the effects of the earthquake.

The Vietnam People’s Army team bid farewell at Hatay airport in Antakya, Hatay province, with the participation of Do Son Hai, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Turkey.

Ambassador Do Son Hai stated at the ceremony that the Vietnam People’s Army’s recent dispatch of forces to rescue earthquake victims in Turkey is a sign of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador stated that this is the first time Vietnam has deployed a rescue team to participate in humanitarian missions in a remote location, solidifying our Party’s and State’s policies and guidelines: Vietnam Nam is a responsible member of the global community.

The Vietnam People’s Army searched for 31 places in Hatay province from February 13 to February 22, identifying 15 human positions under the wreckage, two of which had indications of life.

Following that, the crew turned over to the local rescue squad, who used heavy equipment to excavate and collect the corpses of 28 victims.

Moreover, the delegation cooperated with the rescue teams of Bahrain and Mexico to arrange the search and discover three places with ten earthquake victims, which were then handed over to the local rescue unit.

The team traveled from Hatay province to Istanbul, then to Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport. This afternoon, they are expected to return to Noi Bai (February 23).

@baogiaothong.vn