The Vietnam Banh Mi Festival is held for the first time.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism announced on March 9 that the first Banh Mi Festival would take place from March 30 to April 2 at Ho Chi Minh City Cultural House for Youth, 04 Pham Ngoc Thach Street, District 1.

This is an event to celebrate the importance of Banh Mi in the country’s cuisine while also emphasizing the importance of Vietnamese banh mi to local and worldwide friends, as well as the goal to create circumstances that optimize the abilities and creativity of craftsmen and bakers.

The organizers anticipate that more than 50,000 people will attend the event to taste and savor a range of banh mi.

While being hosted for the first time, the Banh Mi Festival aims to provide many thrilling activities on a creative and rich scale. Vietnamese Banh Mi has long been a popular meal among both residents and visitors, ranking high on the list of the most appealing street cuisines.

Most recently, towards the end of February 2023, TasteAtlas, the “global food map,” revealed a list of the 50 finest street meals in the world, with Vietnamese banh mi ranking seventh.

Vietnamese banh mi, according to Taste Atlas, is exclusively made with meat and spices, with no veggies. Nowadays, the ingredients and manufacturing techniques of Vietnamese banh mi vary based on area, region, and locale.

@vtv.vn