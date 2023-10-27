The Vietnam Aviation Administration plans to reopen Dien Bien airport

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency correspondent, Mr. Dinh Viet Son, Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, stated that the authority has issued a document regarding the reopening of flight routes to Dien Bien Airport. It is anticipated that Dien Bien Airport will reopen on December 2.

Dien Bien Airport. Photo: Xuan Tu/TTXVN

Specifically, Mr. Dinh Viet Son, Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, mentioned that in line with the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 470/QD-TTg dated March 27, 2021, approving the investment proposal for the expansion of Dien Bien Airport, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) was assigned as the project’s investor and has been actively implementing various construction components of the project. The project is expected to be completed, and the Ministry of Transport will allow it to resume operations on December 2, 2023.

To facilitate the operation of flights to and from Dien Bien Airport in accordance with the reopening schedule, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has requested airlines to conduct research, establish plans for operating flight routes to Dien Bien Airport, and organize ticket sales to meet the travel needs of passengers and the public.

The expansion and investment project for Dien Bien Airport, as approved in the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 470/QD-TTg dated March 27, 2021, includes the extension of the runway to 2,400 meters to meet the technical standards for modern aircraft such as A320 and A321.

Simultaneously, the project involves the renovation and expansion of the passenger terminal’s operational capacity from 300,000 passengers per year to 500,000 passengers per year, as well as the renovation and construction of new auxiliary facilities to ensure comprehensive support for the operation of A320, A321, and equivalent aircraft.

The project was initiated in January 2022 with a total investment of VND 1,467.7 billion from ACV’s funds.

@Cafef