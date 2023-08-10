The US officially imports Vietnamese coconuts

The Plant Protection Department – Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced that it has received information from the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture regarding the opening of coconut imports from Vietnam. This move is expected to enable coconut exports to potentially reach the billion-dollar mark in the near future.

According to APHIS, the agency has been concurrently planning the next steps in the market access process and conducting internal assessments to evaluate coconut products. The results indicate that Vietnamese coconuts meet the US requirements for processed products and pose minimal risks of spreading plant diseases.

Currently, APHIS has completed the online database update for agricultural imports, which approves the import of Vietnamese coconuts. At least 75% of the coconut husk has been removed, and the outer green layer has been entirely eliminated.

APHIS stated that Vietnamese businesses can begin exporting coconuts to the United States immediately.

With the fact that Vietnamese coconuts are officially exported to the US, this item is likely to reach billions of dollars in the near future.

Importantly, the only plant inspection requirement for shipments will occur at US entry ports. APHIS has informed the US Customs and Border Protection agencies to prevent any delays in handling shipments at these entry points.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam currently has around 200,000 hectares of coconut plantations, yielding approximately 2 million tons. The main cultivation areas are concentrated in the coastal provinces of Central Vietnam and the Mekong Delta. Vietnam also ranks 7th globally in coconut production.

In August, the General Administration of Customs of China will also conduct on-site inspections of coconut plantations and packaging facilities in Vietnam, which have legitimate export demands. This will serve as the basis for a memorandum of understanding between the two countries. In 2022, the export value of this commodity was estimated at around 900 million USD. Opening up the US market and the upcoming market access in China will likely help Vietnam’s coconut exports reach the billion-dollar milestone soon. @Cafef