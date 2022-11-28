The US imports 13 billion USD of Vietnam’s computers and electronics

Vietnam’s exports of computers, electronic products and components continue to grow at double-digit rates, of which the US is still the main market.

According to data from the General Department of Customs, as of November 15, 2022, the import-export turnover of computers, electronic products and components reached 121.6 billion USD, accounting for 18.86% of the total import and export turnover of the country.

In which, exports reached 48.3 billion USD, up 12.6% (equivalent to 5.4 billion USD).

In terms of export markets, the US leads, followed by China, the European Union (EU) and South Korea.

Only in the first 10 months of the year, the export of electronic computers and components to the US reached 13.23 billion USD, up 26.4% over the same period.

Next is China with 9.81 billion USD, up 12.9% over the same period.

Exports of computers and electronics mainly belong to FDI enterprises. Photo: MPI.

However, in the opposite direction, this block’s imports amounted to 73.3 billion USD, up 14.2% (equivalent to 9 billion USD).

Imports from China are 20.6 billion USD, up 17.7% over the same period. From Korea 20 billion USD, up 23.2%; Taiwan (China) is 9.62 billion USD; Japan 6.03 billion USD.

In 2021, the total import-export turnover of computers, electronic products and components will reach 130.3 billion USD, of which nearly 51 billion USD are exported and 75.5 billion USD are imported. Exports of computers and electronic components by FDI enterprises reached over US$49.7 billion, up 15.2% over the previous year and accounting for 97.8% of the country’s total export turnover of this item.

According to the General Department of Customs, by the end of November 15, 2022, the total import-export value of the country reached nearly 644.7 billion USD, up 13.1% (corresponding to 74.63 billion USD) compared to the same period last year.

In which, the total export turnover of Vietnam reached 326.68 billion USD, up 14.8% (equivalent to 42.2 billion USD) over the same period last year; total import turnover reached 318.02 billion USD, up 11.4% (equivalent to 32.44 billion USD) over the same period last year.

Vietnam’s exports continued to maintain a good growth rate, in the context of global economic fluctuations. Accumulated to November 15, 2022, the trade balance had a surplus of 8.66 billion USD.

@ Vietnamnet