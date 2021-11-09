The US donates 2.8 million further Pfizer vaccine doses to Vietnam

This is the seventh delivery to Vietnam, totaling more than 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses made available by the United States.

The US, in partnership with COVAX, has provided 2,873,520 additional life-saving doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Vietnam. 1,316,250 doses arrived on November 6 in Hanoi, and 1,557,270 doses arrived in two shipments on November 7 and 8 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The US has committed more than US$30.2 million in COVID-19 related assistance for Vietnam since the beginning of the pandemic.

Building on the US’ longstanding cooperation and investment in Vietnam’s health infrastructure, the US has provided support to essentially every pillar of the country’s pandemic response. From virtual trainings that have reached thousands of hospital workers, to genetic sequencing technology that allows Vietnam to track variants of the virus, to equipment for testing and for vaccine storage, to life-saving equipment, such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and liquid-oxygen tanks for patients in need.

At the Global COVID-⁠19 Summit on September 22, US President Joe Biden announced a commitment to provide an additional 500 million Pfizer doses to 92 low- and middle-income countries and economies around the world, and the African Union, bringing the US’ total global commitment to more than 1.1 billion doses. Vietnam has been a leading recipient of these doses.

Worldwide, the US has provided more than 220 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 100 countries and economies.

Source: VOV.

