The U.S will donate 1 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to Vietnam: Kamala Harris

The United States will donate 1 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to Vietnam, Vice President Kamala Harris told Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a meeting in Hanoi on Wednesday.

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday, to a welcome delegation led by Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, Chairman of the Government Office Le Khanh Hai, and Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. of US Embassy Hanoi Christopher Klein.

The agenda of the trip is said to range from COVID-19 support, economic cooperation, to regional security challenges.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, trade between the two countries hit a record of US$90.8 billion last year, and they are working hard to raise the figure to $100 billion this year.

Over the past five years, Vietnam’s export revenue to the US surged 230 per cent, while its import value was up more than 175 per cent.

The US has become Vietnam’s biggest buyer and the Southeast Asian nation has emerged as the 10th largest trade partner of the US.

