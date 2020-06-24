The U.S today: Republicans opposed by Trump win primaries; Trump gets boisterous student crowd; Obama raises cash for Biden

Voters have rebuffed the U.S President Donald Trump and nominated two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky.

Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and New York faced days of delay as swamped officials count mountains of mail-in ballots, report Christina A. Cassidy, Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Alan Fram.

Voters endured 90-minute waits in Kentucky’s second-largest city, Lexington, and there were long lines in New York’s Westchester County deep into the evening. Yet overall, the day’s problems seemed less widespread than in recent elections in Georgia and Nevada, where some people stood in line for hours.

Trump in Arizona: It wasn’t one of his signature big-stadium rallies. But Trump drew something a little closer to the jam-packed audience of political supporters he’s been craving as hundreds of young conservatives filled a Phoenix megachurch to hear his call for them to get behind his reelection effort, report Jonathan Lemire and Aamer Madhani. It was a contrast with Trump’s decidedly underwhelming weekend campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first of the coronavirus era, which drew sparser attendance.

Biden-Obama: Former President Barack Obama has helped raise a record-breaking $7.6 million from more than 175,000 individual donors in a grassroots fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Obama is warning Democrats against being “complacent or smug” about the presidential race, Alexandra Jaffe reports.

