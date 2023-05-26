The truth behind stunning hotel in Ha Long Bay that’s buzzing

An image of a luxurious hotel nestled against a rocky mountain, facing the sea, situated in the midst of Ha Long Bay, is being widely shared on social media.

Photos shared on social networks

On May 23rd, an image of a luxurious hotel leaning against a mountain, overlooking the beautiful blue sea bay, went viral on social media. Many people shared this image along with the introduction of Fantasy Hotel Ha Long Bay, located in Ha Long Bay.

With its impressive and unique design, the image of this hotel spread at a dizzying speed, accompanied by praises such as “a masterpiece of Ha Long tourism” and “a one-of-a-kind hotel.” Some posts mentioned that these images were 3D designs of a hotel project that will be constructed in Ha Long Bay.

However, upon contacting the Quang Ninh Province Department of Tourism, the authorities confirmed that there is no such hotel being built in the middle of Ha Long Bay. Mr. Nguyen Tien Dung, the Head of the Ha Long Bay Management Board, also stated that this construction does not exist in Ha Long Bay, contrary to what many shared posts claim.

The management units have issued a warning to tourists to thoroughly verify information and avoid falling victim to scams involving fake room bookings and non-existent travel vouchers.

Ha Long Bay is a natural heritage site that has existed for millions of years and has been recognized twice by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage in 1994 and 2000. With its unique and stunning landscape values, Ha Long Bay is a highlight of the tourism industry and one of the driving forces of Quang Ninh’s economy.

@Vietnamnet