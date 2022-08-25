The traps for online sales associates

2 months ago, Ms. LNMC (residing in Nam Tu Liem district, Hanoi) went to social networks to look for jobs online. Seeing a post: “Recruiting collaborators for Shoppee, with high income, no experience or degree required”, Ms. C contacted the poster. She was introduced to a person claiming to be an “expert of Shoppee Mall Company” via zalo and was informed about the task of placing virtual orders on Shoppe. Accordingly, participants are responsible for placing orders as designated by “Shoppee Mall specialist” and paying for themselves. After the participant makes the payment, the “Shoppee Mall specialist” will return the principal and 25% commission of each order.

Finding it too attractive, Ms. C agreed to participate immediately. “At first, I was asked to do 3 missions worth 670,000 VND, 850,000 VND and 1.1 million VND. I followed suit and got paid both principal and commission after 5 minutes”, C said. The following orders, the value increases. From a single 1.4 million, they require to do enough combos of 3 consecutive orders to pay. “After transferring 3 times to them, they texted me “not enough time to pay” and asked me to do more. At this time, I also felt suspicious when I kept receiving calls from a person claiming to be a manager and asking me to transfer money to complete the task. They also include IDs so I can trust them. Urged, within 3 hours, I transferred all the money in my account and also borrowed more relatives, the total amount of money lost was 152 million dong,” said C sadly.

Searching for keywords on social networks such as finding part-time jobs, part-time jobs, sales associates, etc., will see many accounts posting similar posts. Below these “recruitment” posts, there are many interactive young people. Even after searching for these keywords, with some software, these subjects knew our phone number to call to invite “Tiki’s sales associates”.

The fake website is used by scammers to get the logo and brand of the Tiki e-commerce platform

On June 18, police in Hoan Kiem district (Hanoi) arrested 6 people pretending to be Shopee to cheat by placing virtual orders online. The police agency determined that this criminal group was operating in an organized manner, led by Chinese and Vietnamese, based in Moc Bai special zone in Bavet province – Cambodia. located close to the Tay Ninh-Vietnam border.

Shopee representatives confirmed that such activities are fake and fraudulent. “The company does not have any virtual ordering program to increase interaction for the shop” – Shopee representative said and recommended, before participating in any Shopee program, customers should verify via hotline number. or chat via shopee’s web or app to avoid the risk of fraud”.

Talking to PV, criminology expert Dr. Dao Trung Hieu said: “Taking advantage of the development of technology, criminal groups use high technology based on anonymity and virtual information to deceive. island. In addition, part of the reason is that the victim did not read the newspaper, update the current situation and knowledge, so he was deceived “- Mr. Hieu said.

Source: CafeF