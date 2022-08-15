The tourism industry is facing a serious shortage of human resources after the pandemic

The impact of the COVID-19 epidemic has led to a shortage of human resources in the tourism industry , including high-quality human resources. In the period when Vietnam’s tourism is recovering, recruiting and training new human resources is a key factor in increasing the competitiveness and survival of the tourism market.

HR crisis

Speaking at the seminar on Orientation and human resource training solutions to restore and develop international tourism in Vietnam on August 9, Director General of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh said: After 4 months of opening At the door, the whole industry served 71.8 million domestic tourists, welcomed 733,400 international tourists, total revenue reached 316 trillion VND, over 90% of tourist accommodation establishments in the country returned to normal operation. often. It is forecasted that the fourth quarter of 2022 will increase the number of international visitors compared to the present time.

View of the workshop on the afternoon of 9.8. Photo: BP

Currently, units in the tourism industry still face challenges in many aspects, especially the lack of human resources. Before the epidemic, the whole industry had about 4 million employees, including 1.5 million direct employees, with 45% trained in tourism, 35% trained in other specialties, 20% untrained. .

Up to now, more than 90% of tourist accommodation establishments have operated normally with more than 34,000 establishments and 70,000 rooms, but the number of employees in tourist accommodation establishments is more than 30,000 people, many workers have not been trained. full.

Ms. Nguyen Thanh Binh – Deputy Director of the Hotel Department of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism raised the situation: “The human resource structure of the hotel industry is also not synchronized, there is a serious shortage of highly qualified human resources, especially senior management. The imbalance of human resources by region and region causes many areas to grow hot in terms of tourists, but the service quality is lower than in other regions and unstable.”

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Sales Director of Silk Path Group, admitted that currently the hotel’s employees are mainly interns, part-time and seasonal students, especially in the room department. Moreover, in the post-epidemic personnel crisis, there is a situation where hotels compete for human resources and talents, even “robbing” each other.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Sales Director of Silk Path Group, gave a speech. Photo: BP

When recruiting, Ms. Thuy said: “All the candidates who came to the hotel asked for a salary beyond the bracket, which really shocked me. For example, the position of duty Manager (shift manager) requires 15-20 million but has no experience. The department said: No need for experience, skills can be taught as long as they know how to do it.

According to businesses, current personnel can only meet 50-60% of market demand, not to mention handling arising jobs. However, recruiting is quite difficult because many former sales or executives have settled into new jobs such as insurance consultants or working in real estate.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nguyen Quyet Thang – Dean of Faculty of Tourism, Restaurant and Hotel Management at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – said that even schools have difficulty in recruiting students for this industry. After the epidemic, many families are no longer interested in allowing students to travel because they are afraid of risks.

The solution to “soothe” the thirst for human resources

Facing this situation, Prof. Dao Manh Hung, Chairman of the Union of Training Associations – Vietnam Tourism Association, said: “It is necessary to be proactive about training high-quality human resources for the tourism industry in the future. next time; change the subjects participating in the program to improve the quality of the tourism industry, that is, those who have participated or recently joined in the tourism industry; The relevant departments and branches need to dedicate resources to training human resources for the tourism industry… creating a favorable mechanism for businesses to access these resources”.

Prof. Dao Manh Hung, Chairman of the Training Association – Vietnam Tourism Association. Photo: BP

The quality of tourist accommodation establishments depends a lot on the capacity of employees, especially on attitudes, thinking and skills… Mr. Nguyen Quang, Chairman of the room management club said: “Quality of service. decide customer problems If there are many customers, sell high prices to improve employees’ incomes This is a vicious cycle. hotel, thereby improving the personal life of employees, attracting students who want to study this industry”.

There is a shortage of human resources in the tourism industry.

Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, Director of the Institute of Tourism Development Research (VNAT), said that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism should coordinate with relevant ministries and sectors to propose policies to support businesses to attract the workforce and support training. create. The ministry needs to direct the development of a network of experts in all industries in tourism and organize training programs in the direction of digital transformation to solve the shortage of human resources.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh, Vice President of Vietnam Tourism Association, said that comments within the framework of the forum will be synthesized and recommended to competent authorities to remove bottlenecks to promote tourism activities. travel faster, especially the international tourism market.

Source: Laodong.vn