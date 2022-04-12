The tour “Viewing Ho Chi Minh City from above” by helicopter is expected to launch at the end of April

The tourism product “Viewing Ho Chi Minh City from above” will have three main routes through tourist attractions in the center of Ho Chi Minh City, Can Gio district, and Long An. It is expected that helicopter flights will be deployed from April 30.

On April 12, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Ministry of National Defense and Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism coordinated with Military Hospital 175 and Southern Helicopter Company to organize a survey flight to build a tourism product “Viewing Ho Chi Minh City from above” by helicopter.

“Viewing Ho Chi Minh City from above” is expected to have short and mid-range products. Specifically, the short-range product (flight time from 30 to 45 minutes) includes two flight routes to see the center of Ho Chi Minh City and the flight from the center of Ho Chi Minh City – Can Gio.

With mid-range products (flying time is about 60 minutes) there is a flight route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Long An along the central route of Ho Chi Minh City – Endless Fields tourist area (Long An Province) or Can Gio (HCMC) – Endless Fields tourist area (Long An province).

According to Mr. Nguyen Thai Dung, Deputy Commercial Director, cum Head of Commercial Department of Southern Helicopter Company, three main routes pass through tourist attractions in Ho Chi Minh City, Can Gio and Long An. The expected flight schedule is 14:00 every Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The minimum number of flights is from 2-3 flights/day. The minimum number of guests from 70% with the AW-189 helicopter is 11 guests; EC-155B1 helicopter is 6 guests.

Information from the representative of the Southern Helicopter Company, the altitude of the flight “Viewing Ho Chi Minh City from above” is from 200 to 300m, depending on the terrain, the flight altitude will change accordingly. Passengers before flying will be medically checked by Military Hospital 175.

About the expected flight price, from 5 to 9.6 million VND depending on the type of aircraft, flight time and the number of guests meeting 70% or more on each flight. The point of take-off and landing is Military Hospital 175.

If taking off and landing at Tan Son Nhat airport, the lowest price is 3.85 million VND and the highest is 9.9 million VND, depending on the aircraft type and flight time.

According to Mr. Nguyen Thai Dung, if approved and licensed by the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, after three months of test flights, flights “Viewing Ho Chi Minh City from above” by helicopter will have a 20% discount.

@ sgtiepthi

