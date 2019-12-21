The top occupations with the lowest divorce rates

Despite the commonly tossed around stat that “half of all marriages end in divorce,” according to the Center for Disease Control, the actual U.S. divorce rate is 3.2 for every 1,000 people and has actually been dropping since the 1990s.
Hopefully, with the right choice in partners — and, maybe, career paths! — that’s a trend that will continue. Vietnam Star/ Business Insider reports.
1. Actuaries: 17%
2. Physical scientists: 18.9%
3. Medical and life scientists: 19.6%
4. Clergy: 19.8%
5. Software developers, applications and systems software: 20.3%
6. Physical therapists: 20.7%
7. Optometrists: 20.8%
8. Chemical engineers: 21.1%