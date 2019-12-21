Home » The top occupations with the lowest divorce rates

The top occupations with the lowest divorce rates

by Vietnam Insider

Despite the commonly tossed around stat that “half of all marriages end in divorce,” according to the Center for Disease Control, the actual U.S. divorce rate is 3.2 for every 1,000 people and has actually been dropping since the 1990s.

Hopefully, with the right choice in partners — and, maybe, career paths! — that’s a trend that will continue. Vietnam Star/ Business Insider reports.

1. Actuaries: 17%

An actuary calculator. @ Jirapong Manustrong/Getty Images

2. Physical scientists: 18.9%

Scientist extracting data. @ Getty Images/ Hero Images

3. Medical and life scientists: 19.6%

A medical scientist. @ Associated Press

4. Clergy: 19.8%

Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. @ Associated Press

5. Software developers, applications and systems software: 20.3%

Maskot/Getty Images

 

6. Physical therapists: 20.7%

Patient having physical therapy. @ Cavan Images/ Getty Images

 

7. Optometrists: 20.8%

An optometrist. @ Dmitry Kalinovsky/Shutterstock

 

8. Chemical engineers: 21.1%

A chemical engineer. @ Fotohunter/Shutterstock

 

9. Directors, religious activities and education: 21.3%

A community church event. @ Steve Debenport/Getty Images

10. Physicians and surgeons: 21.8%

A surgeon. @ Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

