Home » The times when Fan Bingbing stands out in the garments of Vietnamese designers
Entertainment

The times when Fan Bingbing stands out in the garments of Vietnamese designers

Since the tax scandal threatened to ruin her career, Fan Bingbing recently returned to the spotlight with gorgeous outfits, including unique designs by Vietnamese designers.

by Linh Vu
Fan Bingbing

Ice Phoenix by Designer Anh Thu

Fan Bingbing is back in activity after a lengthy break, actively engaging in entertainment events all over the world. Most recently, the actress drew attention when she appeared on the cover of L’OFFICIEL magazine. The garment worn by Fan Bingbing in this photo series is from the JoliPoli brand by Vietnamese designer Anh Thu.

This outfit was titled “Ice Phoenix” by this fashion brand and was developed particularly for Fan Bingbing. This term signifies “the proud revival of the ice queen,” referring to the star’s comeback to the entertainment world.

Phạm Băng Băng kiều diễm trong trang phục của NTK Việt Nam - Ảnh 1.

The distinctive beaded stones mixed with the delicate texture of the chiffon fabric, creating the wings of the phoenix, are the outfit’s special feature and highlight. The blue color scheme and the skirt’s cascading 3D appearance have highlighted Fan Bingbing’s flawless fair skin tone.

The Chinese star’s outfit is valued at up to 600 million VND (~25,000 USD) due to its unique and sophisticated design and high-quality textiles.

Phạm Băng Băng kiều diễm trong trang phục của NTK Việt Nam - Ảnh 2.

CTP No.2 Collection by Designer Chung Thanh Phong

Previously, on the morning of May 19, Pham Bang Bang stunned Vietnamese fans by wearing a design by Chung Thanh Phong to a Cannes Film Festival party. Accordingly, the dress worn by the Chinese actress in front was a key design of Chung Thanh Phong’s CTP No.2 collection, which debuted last April in Phu Quoc.

The photo of Pham Bang Bang wearing a butterfly-themed outfit by designer Chung Thanh Phong has been trending on social media and generating a lot of positive reactions.

Thay đổi chi tiết này, Phạm Băng Băng diện váy của Chung Thanh Phong đẳng cấp hơn hẳn ảnh 3

The second Chung Thanh Phong design that drew Pham Bang Bang’s attention is a dress with an exceedingly amazing design, particularly the shoulder area with wavy lines that are both elegant and luxurious.

The tight-fitting dress also helps Pham Bang Bang show off her slim figure. Although it also has a metallic gold color, this dress still brings a new look, not overlapping with the “butterfly fairy” design that Pham Bang Bang wore before.

When attending the party on the evening of May 19, actress Fan chose another yellow dress also by designer Chung Thanh Phong.

When attending the party on the evening of May 19, actress Fan chose another yellow dress also by designer Chung Thanh Phong.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter