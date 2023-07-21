The times when Fan Bingbing stands out in the garments of Vietnamese designers

Ice Phoenix by Designer Anh Thu

Fan Bingbing is back in activity after a lengthy break, actively engaging in entertainment events all over the world. Most recently, the actress drew attention when she appeared on the cover of L’OFFICIEL magazine. The garment worn by Fan Bingbing in this photo series is from the JoliPoli brand by Vietnamese designer Anh Thu.

This outfit was titled “Ice Phoenix” by this fashion brand and was developed particularly for Fan Bingbing. This term signifies “the proud revival of the ice queen,” referring to the star’s comeback to the entertainment world.

The distinctive beaded stones mixed with the delicate texture of the chiffon fabric, creating the wings of the phoenix, are the outfit’s special feature and highlight. The blue color scheme and the skirt’s cascading 3D appearance have highlighted Fan Bingbing’s flawless fair skin tone.

The Chinese star’s outfit is valued at up to 600 million VND (~25,000 USD) due to its unique and sophisticated design and high-quality textiles.

CTP No.2 Collection by Designer Chung Thanh Phong

Previously, on the morning of May 19, Pham Bang Bang stunned Vietnamese fans by wearing a design by Chung Thanh Phong to a Cannes Film Festival party. Accordingly, the dress worn by the Chinese actress in front was a key design of Chung Thanh Phong’s CTP No.2 collection, which debuted last April in Phu Quoc.

The photo of Pham Bang Bang wearing a butterfly-themed outfit by designer Chung Thanh Phong has been trending on social media and generating a lot of positive reactions.

The second Chung Thanh Phong design that drew Pham Bang Bang’s attention is a dress with an exceedingly amazing design, particularly the shoulder area with wavy lines that are both elegant and luxurious.

The tight-fitting dress also helps Pham Bang Bang show off her slim figure. Although it also has a metallic gold color, this dress still brings a new look, not overlapping with the “butterfly fairy” design that Pham Bang Bang wore before.