The story of VOOPOO and Spark Your Life

On 11 April 2022, VOOPOO launched its annual product, the ARGUS GT 2. With its 200W high power constant output, IP68 rating and volcano crater design, ARGUS GT 2 brings a more innovative experience to users worldwide.

Everest, CEO of VOOPOO, said, “VOOPOO continues to pioneer innovation and experiment with new technologies. We believe that the new ARGUS GT 2 will also bring a different high-end experience to our customers.”

Whether it is the creator of the 0.025s ignition record, the explorer of GENE chip technology, or the disruptor of the PNP/TPP/ITO atomization platform, among many labels, VOOPOO is more like a dreamer with the idea of “changing the world and disrupting the future”, adhering to the innate and fearless innovation gene. VOOPOO is dedicated to breaking the boundaries of traditional boundaries and creating infinite possibilities that belong to users, the industry and the world.

The birth of VOOPOO

In 2014, at a time when the electronic atomization industry was nearly silent, Scott and Everest, the founders of VOOPOO, with their keen market insight, ploughed deep into the field of chip industrial and jointly set up ICCPP (VOOPOO’s parent company) and dedicated themselves to providing chip technology solutions for the electronic atomization industry through GENE chips.

At that time, when working overseas, we found that international customers did not recognize the “chip” because it was not a final product that could directly reach the consumer. Even though the performance of GENE chips has been optimized, other design aspects of the service provider’s product were not in place, such as process and design, which ultimately failed to bring a quality product experience to the user. With this in mind, ICCPP believed that the ultimate goal was to serve the customer and user experience well and began to think about transforming to create its product brand.

In 2017, Scott and Everest, once again, made the great decision to take the company globally by creating a new brand logo – VOOPOO – and eventually branding the product as VOOPOO. Through three easy-to-pronounce, worldwide letters “V”, “P” and “O”, they carry on the spirit of “earthshaking innovation” promoted by the founder.

The initial letter “V” stands for “Victory”, meaning that VOOPOO relies on technological innovation to lead the industry’s healthy development and share the results of innovation with users through its products. The letter “P” stands for “Produce”, meaning creativity, which is the brand personality of VOOPOO. VOOPOO is a positive and never-ending attitude towards life. To reflect the attributes of the atomization industry, VOOPOO has created an original artistic design for the two letters “O”, which form an infinite figure, resembling the shape formed by the user gulping vape in the air, but also with an original design rich in symmetry, highlighting VOOPOO’s infinite possibilities and future creation.

Like the VOOPOO slogan – SPARK YOUR LIFE means to create infinite possibilities, which also complements the infinity symbol logo. VOOPOO hopes to bring the world not only products but also the spirit and dream of exploring infinite possibilities, breaking through the so-called constraints and shackles, and bringing more beautiful possibilities to everyone’s life.

Dreams – creating infinite possibilities with technology

Chip and atomization, VOOPOO’s two wheels running at the same time

Innovations in user experience have led the industry to enter the “age of technological innovation”, which increasingly requires the integration of chips and atomization technology.

VOOPOO has once again seized this opportunity with great sensitivity.

As early as 2014, VOOPOO has been deeply involved in the field of chip technology, and established the only global strategic partnership with GENE, a high-end chip company in the United States, to creatively build GENE Inside series chip technology and continue to create a better atomization experience for users around the world. After years of practice, VOOPOO has the strength of industry foresight in chip development.

As an innovator in the development of chip technology in electronic atomization, VOOPOO is committed to developing innovative technologies that can achieve multiple analysis transformations in power regulation, mode switching, power management, temperature control, and other functions. After years of chip technology and product iterations, VOOPOO has formed a series of chips such as GENE.Fan, GENE.Fit, GENE.Pod, GENE.Trio, GENE.AI, and GENE.TT, creating a complete and mature system of chip technology development.

The concept of platforming is a great achievement in the field of chips and a leap forward in VOOPOO’s atomization ecological platform, which covers the TPP, PNP, and ITO atomization platform. By achieving a high power performance experience, multiple compatible atomization experience, the ultimate rich taste experience, it provides users with a variety of taste exploration. It meets users’ needs of employing atomizer, coil of different platforms at will, without the use of a specific atomizer, thus helping users to achieve a lower overall cost, a richer and more diverse experience. VOOPOO’s innovative PNP/ TPP/ITO universal atomization ecological platform has become the industry’s new technical benchmark for atomization platforms.

A global technology innovator

VOOPOO has a global presence

Founded in 2017, VOOPOO is a VAPE technology brand integrating R&D, production, sales, and brand operation, with a business covering more than 70 countries and regions around the world, including North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, with six branches set up worldwide, focusing on deep localized operations in the US, UK, Indonesia, Canada, and other countries and regions, achieving coverage of 100,000 offline outlets worldwide. It is dedicated to providing users worldwide with innovative, high-quality, and diversified product experiences.

VOOPOO is based in the field of electronic atomization but continues to go beyond electronic atomization, diversifying its business, constantly challenging new systems, and being an “innovative company” that “others have not done”. As VOOPOO’s slogan connotes, there are no boundaries, create unlimited possibilities and a better life for users, bring sustainable business development for the industry, and create more positive value for the world.

WARNING: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

Company：ShenZhen Woody Vapes Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: wind.chen

Email: wind.chen@voopoo.com

Website: https://www.voopoo.com/

Telephone: 0086-18718743237

Location：19/F, Block A, Coolpad Building, High-tech Industrial Park (North Zone), Nanshan District, Shenzhen

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

