The storm dissipated quickly, 3 airports that were hastily closed were reopened immediately

From 3:00 pm on July 18, Noi Bai Airport – Hanoi officially reopened after 2 hours of temporary closure to prevent and control the impact of storm No. 1. Cat Bi and Van Don airports opened. again 1 hour later.

After considering the weather factors and the impact of storm No. 1 (Talim), the Northern Airport Authority has decided to reopen Noi Bai airport from 3pm on July 18. Cat Bi – Hai Phong, Van Don – Quang Ninh airports will reopen from 4pm on the same day.

Previously, the Northern Airport Authority decided to temporarily close Noi Bai airport from 13:00 to 18:00

Cat Bi and VanDon airports from 9 to 19h on July 18 due to the impact of storm No.

The closure of Noi Bai, Cat Bi, and Van Don airports on July 18 caused airlines to cancel dozens of flights and reschedule hundreds of others to avoid the storm. Passengers faced frustration with the abrupt flight cancellations, and some had to wait for empty flights 2-3 days later, especially for routes with fewer flights.

Source: Tiền Phong