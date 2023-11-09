The Son Doong expedition tour is fully booked all year 2024

The Oxalis Company is the only unit that offers the tourism product “Conquering Son Doong – the world’s largest cave.” They recently announced that tickets for the entire year of 2024 have already been sold out and they have started accepting reservations for 2025. Each tour has a limit of 10 guests and 30 waiters, with only 1,000 visitors allowed per year.

Despite the high price of the Son Doong expedition tour, it is always sold out because many people register to participate. This tour is one of the world’s top-class tours and brings in revenue of about 50-65 billion VND each year. For nature lovers who enjoy adventure travel, exploration, and experience, Son Doong Cave is a “dream” destination. Oxalis Company continues to sell Son Doong exploration tours in 2025 to meet the needs of tourists.

The Department of Tourism of Quang Binh province reported that, in recent times, the tourism product “Conquering Son Doong – the world’s largest cave” has attracted many tourists to explore and experience. Other tourism products in Phong Nha – Ke Bang have also gained popularity. With efforts and synchronous implementation of solutions to stimulate tourism demand, Quang Binh’s tourism industry is gradually recovering and showing signs of improvement.

In 2023, Quang Binh aims to welcome 3 – 3.5 million visitors, including 100,000 international visitors. The total revenue from tourists is expected to reach 3,400-3,900 billion VND. In just the first 9 months of 2023, the total number of tourists to the locality has reached more than 3.67 million visitors, which is 2.32 times higher than the same period in 2022. Domestic visitors reached more than 3.57 million visitors, whereas international visitors were estimated at 89,382 passengers.

@dulich.laodong.vn