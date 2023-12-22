The severe cold will last for the next 4 days

In recent days, several Northeast Asian countries including China have been hit by record-breaking cold spells. The North of Vietnam has also been directly affected by strong cold air resulting in a temperature drop. After experiencing a few warm days in the first half of December, the North suddenly turned cold and harmful from December 17 onwards. The region experienced the coldest morning since the beginning of winter until now.

On December 22, a series of high mountain locations in Y Ty, Fansipan (Lao Cai), and Mu Cang Chai (Yen Bai) reported freezing temperatures, causing frost to cover the landscape. In Mau Son, Lang Son, the temperature was recorded at -2.5°C, the lowest temperature recorded in December since 2012.

According to Mr. Nguyen Duc Hoa, Deputy Head of the Climate Forecasting Department, National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, global warming is one of the reasons behind the severe cold weather. The Arctic region has experienced the strongest temperature increase globally, weakening the polar vortex, and making it easier for cold air to spread to the South. It is worth noting that global warming is not inconsistent with unusual cold spells, as it leads to more extreme natural disasters.

The current cold spell in the North of Vietnam is expected to last for the next four days, and the high mountains will continue to experience frost and freezing temperatures.

