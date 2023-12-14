Home » The second Ninh Binh – Trang An Festival is ready to welcome tourists
The second Ninh Binh – Trang An Festival is ready to welcome tourists

In December, the stunning province of Ninh Binh will showcase its rich cultural heritage through the Ninh Binh - Trang An Festival under the theme "Colors of Heritage - Convergence and Spread". This exciting festival will highlight the region's unique charm and beauty, inviting tourists to experience the convergence of diverse cultural and natural wonders that the destination has to offer. With such a vibrant and captivating event, Ninh Binh is set to reaffirm its position as a top tourist spot in the region.

by Linh Vu

The 2nd Ninh Binh – Trang An Festival is set to showcase 4 unique events that highlight the cultural heritage of Ninh Binh province, as well as the wider regions of the country. The Festival’s opening ceremony will take place at 8:00 p.m. on December 26 at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Hoa Lu district.

In addition to the opening ceremony, other special programs will also take place on this occasion, such as the Southern cultural heritage at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, Hoa Lu district. There will also be a cultural heritage program in the North Central region and a Laos-Vietnam cultural exchange at the Thung Nham eco-tourism area. Lastly, the closing program “Flaming Ancient Capital” to welcome the new year will be held at 10:30 p.m. on December 31, 2023, at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex.

Ninh Binh has prepared many destinations and experiences for tourists at the Festival

According to Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Ninh Binh province, the 2nd Ninh Binh – Trang An Festival will be highlighted by the opening program, which will be the first real-life play performed at the magical space of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex. The opening program will feature elements of rivers, mountains, music, light, and projection technology, along with contemporary dance art, performances of running on water and drawing calligraphy with dance art. The combination of these elements will create a beautiful ink painting that tells the story of the history and culture of the ancient capital of Hoa Lu-Ninh Binh and the quintessence of cultural colors in regions along the length of the country.

This year’s Ninh Binh-Trang An Festival will also feature international art troupes from Udomxay province – Laos, as well as artists and artisans from typical cultural regions across the country. The province hopes that the Festival will introduce visitors to Ninh Binh as a safe, attractive, and friendly destination, showcasing the land and people of the ancient capital of thousands of years of civilization, integration, and development.

