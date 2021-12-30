The Role of Branded Packaging Design in an E-Commerce World

For a long time, we considered packaging as a kind of necessity, on which you need to spend as little as possible. This opinion was widespread even before the advent of the online world and the rapid development of online trading. It’s different now. Designing branded packaging for customers in the e-commerce world is a snap. You don’t even have to spend a lot of money to create that same wow effect! Here are some exciting ideas that will help you stay ahead of the competition, and your customers will definitely say “WOW!” when they open the package.

Add uniqueness and security

Your online brand is unique. It took time to design a logo to reflect something special, so why not pay attention to the uniqueness of the packaging design. We all have rectangular boxes, and they are boring. Why not use a triangular or cylindrical shape? Or maybe it’s worth making the rectangular box a little different? Try the slider design. Consider choosing a form and structure that best reflects your logo or branding.

Consider safety. Packaging manufacturers have been trying for a long time to come up with a container that would reliably resist curious children’s hands and at the same time be easily opened by adults, especially child-resistant cannabis packaging. There are options when the box can be opened by putting three sliders on the lid in a particular combination or an option that requires specific knowledge and long fingers, making them very inconvenient for a child’s hacking. When thinking about the uniqueness of your packaging, do not forget about its safety, where necessary.

Improve your packaging

If shoppers are spending big bucks in an online store, they are obviously counting on something worthwhile! Your audience is usually consumers who rely on the quality or buyers who diligently earned money, which means that this purchase is special for them. In any case, more than a regular plastic bag is expected upon receipt of the parcel. Put your soul and money into your packaging, and you can not only impress your customers but also gain regular customers.

So, you can change the packaging design from time to time. Are you updating your online ads to give your site a fresh look? So why not do the same with the packaging? This will give the brand a dynamic. Digital printing allows design changes at no additional cost. You can order printing of several positions with different designs in one batch! Or you can choose for yourself a ready-made version of packaging from a ready-made assortment on the Internet, thereby taking care of your customers, who will receive the goods in excellent, high-quality packaging.

High-quality graphics are cheaper today than ever. In the past, printing images on the packaging was a time-consuming and costly process. Printing technologies have changed to provide more flexibility and better print quality. Trust your imagination, use the capabilities of modern equipment, and add vibrant graphics to your packaging.

Refresh the site

No doubt, you need to make the website user-friendly. Every purchase should be easy to track. Consider the texture of the site. An old-style website will work well with standard craft packaging and light one-color printing – all of which combine to give your brand a popular vintage look today (Here you go, you’re already saving money!). Conversely, if an online store is designed in a modern style, glossy printing and packaging decor can be used, all available at a minimal cost. Either way, whichever style you choose, all you need to do is come up with a style and design that works well for your online brand, and add some creativity.

Prepare a surprise for the buyer!

Be sure to put some small personal gifts in the package – so your store will be remembered, and the buyer will return to you for a new order repeatedly. Small chocolate bar, gift certificate or thank you card, etc. All this creates an atmosphere of brand uniqueness. Even a small gift can make a deep impression if it is filled with special meaning. Ultimately, this is exactly what will work in your favor.

Final word

Now you know that product packaging is one of the vital brand marketing tools that directly affects sales. Professional packaging design is the subtle art of creating a harmonious, attention-grabbing image and the exact science that allows you to convert ordinary store visitors into buyers of your product. Now put off reading and just remember when the last time you received a delivery that had that wow effect on you was? How did you feel at that moment?

