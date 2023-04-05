The Rise of Citizen Journalism and Its Role in News Coverage

We live in a world where information is an important currency. And, with the internet now becoming more accessible, it’s easy to get information from just about any source – including fellow citizens like yourself.

No one has to wait for the daily newspaper or nightly news before they know what’s going on in their surroundings. Today, everyone can be a journalist – all you need is a device and access to the internet, and you can share news with people around you.

This is the core of citizen journalism. With everyone being very divided in political ideology and people trying to get as much information about the political race, the latest US politics odds, and more, getting a refreshing take on the occurrences around is critical. So, what exactly is citizen journalism and what role does it play?

Citizen Journalism: What Is It?

At its core, citizen journalism is a form of journalism where common citizens and individuals share stories and report on what is going on around them. Over the years, it’s been called many things – including participatory journalism, grassroots journalism, and vigilante journalism.

In this case, the reporter is usually an amateur who just happened to be around the site of the incident. They might not necessarily have the best editing or reporting tools, but the point is that they can accurately report on whatever is going on.

One of the primary reasons for the growth of citizen journalism has been easy access to information. Today, it’s easy to hop on Facebook or any other social medium to report on activities going on around them, and even these platforms do their best to encourage journalists who want to use them as communications channels.

As a matter of fact, both major media houses and social media channels have come to recognize the rise of this trend and are now encouraging everyday people to submit their work. Some can get paid for their stories, while others get support and an opportunity to grow their reach.

The Importance of Citizen Journalism

Citizen journalism has been a major shakeup to the industry. And as more people opt for producing and consuming this form of content, it is worth understanding why it is such a pivotal part of today’s journalism:

Preventing gatekeeping

Perhaps the most important function of citizen journalism today is that it offers an opportunity to break free from the traditional media landscape.

Today, about six corporations own roughly 90% of the American media landscape. And with these companies looking to keep a hold of their influence, it is almost impossible for anyone to come in with a brave new idea. Citizen journalism provides a break from this norm.

A citizen journalist can share news on their website or blog without fear of repercussions. And with big corporations themselves also supporting this, there is an incentive for people to hop aboard the trend.

No corporate control

As explained earlier, the media landscape is heavily centralized. And with the big corporations that control our news being bankrolled by big money – while also showing glaring political affiliations and biases – it is rather obvious that the type of news and content they produce can be skewed.

This has actually led to a significant distrust in the media today. How often do you hear someone tell you they don’t believe anything they hear on the news? Quite often, isn’t it?

People are waking up to the fact that media corporations have incentives to produce the type of news they churn out. And for many people, this is just a bridge too far. People need a breath of fresh air from time to time, and citizen journalism provides a way for them to get fresh, undiluted, unbiased news.

Of course, it is worth noting that citizens have biases themselves. Nevertheless, at least people know what side you’re on when they control your content.

Information speed

Besides gatekeeping, another massive issue with traditional media channels is that they tend to take time to verify their stories. This is good – because information and news are public utilities, and they should be properly verified. However, it also means an unnecessary delay in getting the proper information to members of the public.

For instance, a story about a drug epidemic can easily be broken by a citizen journalist. News houses can then work with that to provide further clarification, including the details of the issue and more. An opportunity for a beneficial relationship between citizen journalists and media houses therefore exists.

Citizen empowerment

Besides all of this, citizen journalism is also a great way for people to take back control of the narratives around them. It is also participatory, meaning that people can go from being everyday observers to actively participating in the creation of news around them. You can record, write, and highlight different issues around you and submit them for free, where your stories can get worldwide attention with no one stifling you.