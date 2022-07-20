The Relevance Of Gameplay Experience In Video Games

Video games were popular a decade ago and surprisingly, they are popular even now. Whether a game is perfect or not, or in other words, enjoyable or not, is not decided on the basis of two factors. The first factor is the gameplay which refers to how the game is played and the second element is graphics. Even though both factors are important, the gameplay is slightly more important than the graphics.

Relevance Of Gameplay Experience

When a player starts playing a game, they immediately focus on how the game looks. How the game is played and what it is about, the plot and everything else plays an important role. When the gameplay manages to draw the players’ attention, the player then focuses on the game’s graphics.

Here is an example to help you understand the relevance of gameplay. Consider a clicker game. Unlike any other clicker game, it comes with TapTap to make it easier for you to click on an object at a particular speed to cross a level. Further customisation of it will enhance the gameplay experience. It also eliminates the need to download additional tools such as Auto Clicker. Once the clicker game attracts the player’s attention through its gameplay, the player will be curious to enjoy the graphics. However, the first step to ensuring the success of a game is through gameplay.

The gameplay is all about the activities the player is doing when playing a game. It refers to how a player plays a game. Sometimes, the gameplay is even more important than the game’s looks.

Gameplay Is The Ultimate Deciding Factor

Even if we take the beginning, childhood, we know that graphics don’t really matter but the gameplay does. As long as a game is fun to play and it has a good story, it is enjoyable and most players prefer to love the game. Games like The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time are extremely popular among gamers. Not to forget that the graphics of this game were pretty bad. Then the question is, why is it still relevant? The answer to this question lies in the gameplay along with the story. Even though Minecraft has terrible graphics, the gameplay is solid enough to keep the players engaged even now.

Time and again, it has proven that gameplay can always compensate for bad graphics. In fact, many gamers consider that for them, gameplay will always stay a deciding factor for them. However, even though the gameplay is important, whether a gamer wants to enjoy good gameplay or graphics is an individual choice. The best combination is when graphics and gameplay go hand in hand for a gamer.

Irrespective of how pretty a game is, the game will die if the gameplay is not interesting.

How To Create An Impressive Gameplay?

Gameplay refers to the interaction between the player and the game. It includes elements like how the game is played. Common elements of the gameplay include the game’s plot, objectives and even the rules. Gameplay can be improved by working on creating better gaming mechanics. In addition, the game’s plot needs to be solid to keep the players interested.

To build interesting gameplay, it is essential to give a proper context to the game. In addition to it, the developer needs to add interesting activities that the player needs to carry out in order to win a particular level or the entire game. The context of the game should focus on the goals, storyline, and settings of the game. Other simple ways of enhancing the gameplay includes minimizing the learning time of the player. The core mechanics should be minimized too. The core mechanics that you want to keep in the game should be relevant to the game. Functional redundancy should be eliminated. Further, try to focus on one core gameplay to avoid confusion among the player. Also, try to keep the peripheral gameplay as minimum as possible.

Gameplay is one of the most important pillars of the game’s success. Therefore, it is important to ensure that the gameplay of the game is given utmost importance. Taking feedback from the players is essential to ensure that you can keep working on enhancing the gameplay.