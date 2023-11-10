The Relationship Between Sermorelin and Growth Hormone

In recent years, many growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH) analogs have been created, including Sermorelin. Studies suggest that its purpose was to avoid the unfavorable effects of GHRH while preserving the properties of naturally occurring GHRH. Research on Sermorelin has been conducted to evaluate the release of growth hormone; nevertheless, the peptide is of extra interest due to its purported properties to:

Potentially reduce the amount of tissue scarring caused by the heart attack

Potentially raise bone mineral density

Potentially enhance the functioning of the kidneys

Potentially fight the onset of dementia

Potentially decrease the frequency of seizures

Sermorelin Peptide and the Heart

In addition to the risk that they may result in death, cardiac attacks can also result in long-term impairment as a consequence of heart failure, irregularities in cardiac conduction (arrhythmias), impaired physical capacity, discomfort, and other symptoms. A lot of these problems are caused by cardiac remodeling, which results from injured myocytes, which are heart muscle cells. In many cases, it not only causes tissue scarring at the region of injury after a heart attack, but it also spreads to the healthy tissues around the damaged area. Prevention helps to improve results both immediately after a heart attack and years down the road. Cardiac remodeling leads to long-term complications, and prevention helps to improve outcomes. Research conducted in 2016 on pigs suggested that the presentation of Sermorelin appears to help minimize the remodeling after a heart attack. As suggested by the findings of the study, Sermorelin:

May reduce the amount of cell death that occurs in cardiomyocytes

May increase the formation of components of the extracellular matrix that are essential for proper wound healing

May stimulate new blood vessel growth in areas of damaged tissue

May suppress the formation of chemicals that promote inflammation

Additionally, it has been investigated for the possibility of assisting with diastolic function, reducing the size of scars, and increasing the formation of capillaries. The researchers’ findings purport that “Therapy with GHRH agonists appears to lower the inflammatory responses post-MI and may improve mechanisms of healing and cardiac remodeling by regulating pathways involved in fibrosis, apoptosis, and cardiac repair.” It is being investigated as a potential agent for various cardiac conditions, including heart failure and valve abnormalities.

Sermorelin Peptide and Epilepsy

Gamma-aminobutyric acid, often known as GABA, is a signaling molecule in the central nervous system. Its main function is to lower the amount of electrical action in the spinal cord and the electrical excitability of the CNS. Most anticonvulsant substances accomplish one of two goals: either boost GABA concentrations in the central nervous system or bind to GABA to simulate its effects. Researchers have used an epileptic mouse model to investigate the potential of Sermorelin on seizure activity by giving the substance to the animals and observing what happened. Analogs of GHRH were suggested to activate GABA receptors, inhibiting seizure activity.

Sermorelin Peptide and Growth Hormone

Studies suggest that Sermorelin is a growth hormone-releasing hormone derivative initially designed to potentially mediate GH’s good effects without causing its adverse effects. Research suggests this was accomplished by blocking GH’s ability to convert to its harmful forms. Because the peptide seems to be controlled by physiological feedback systems that avoid the harmful effects of GH, Sermorelin has been examined for its potential to enhance GH levels in research models rather than directly using the hormone itself.

Researchers studying Sermorelin have hypothesized that the peptide does not undergo tachyphylaxis, the process by which the organism grows used to a substance quantity and needs a greater quantity to obtain the intended effects. Tachyphylaxis is speculated to be a factor in other peptides but not Sermorelin.

The findings of many studies suggest the organsim may exhibit what seems to be a singular reaction to the presentation of Sermorelin over an extended period. The researchers hypothesized: “that the short time course of resensitization following acute octreotide withdrawal is representative of an effect(s) on receptor function or the receptor signal transduction cascade at sites further downstream, rather than an immune-mediated phenomenon.”

The organism seems to increase the synthesis of GHRH receptors rather than downregulating them as expected. Because of this action, the development of tachyphylaxis may be avoided, and the proposed impact of the Sermorelin may be maintained even without an increase in its quantity.

Sermorelin Peptide and Sleep

Orexin is a potent neurochemical released by a select group of neurons in the brain. It has been suggested to control the various stages of sleep. Thanks to the release of growth hormones, the maximum amount of development and mending occurs during sleep. Research suggests that a functioning GHRH axis is necessary for the generation and function of orexin. In addition, increasing the amount of Sermorelin or other GHRH agonists has been hypothesized to boost the amount of secreted orexin. Sermorelin for sale is being researched in the context of sleep disorders.

References

[i] Bagno LL, Kanashiro-Takeuchi RM, Suncion VY, et al. Growth hormone-releasing hormone agonists reduce myocardial infarct scar in swine with subacute ischemic cardiomyopathy. J Am Heart Assoc. 2015;4(4):e001464. Published 2015 Mar 31. doi:10.1161/JAHA.114.001464.

[ii] Kanashiro-Takeuchi RM, Szalontay L, Schally AV, et al. New therapeutic approach to heart failure due to myocardial infarction based on targeting growth hormone-releasing hormone receptor. Oncotarget. 2015;6(12):9728-9739. doi:10.18632/oncotarget.3303.

[iii] Tang S, Luo Z, Qiu X, et al. Interactions between GHRH and GABAARs in the brains of patients with epilepsy and in animal models of epilepsy. Sci Rep. 2017;7(1):18110. Published 2017 Dec 22. doi:10.1038/s41598-017-18416-5.

[iv] Shepherd BS, Johnson JK, Silverstein JT, et al. Endocrine and orexigenic actions of growth hormone secretagogues in rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss). Comp Biochem Physiol A Mol Integr Physiol. 2007;146(3):390-399. doi:10.1016/j.cbpa.2006.11.004.

[v] Walker RF. Sermorelin: a better approach to management of adult-onset growth hormone insufficiency?. Clin Interv Aging. 2006;1(4):307-308. doi:10.2147/ciia.2006.1.4.307.