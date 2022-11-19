The province that attracts the most migrants in Vietnam

A notable study is the PAPI Survey 2021, the places most people want to move to are big cities like Ho Chi Minh City (20.56%), Hanoi (16.48%) and Da Nang (8.43%).

The province that attracts the most migrants is Lam Dong (6.16%), which is considered the economic center of the Central Highlands. Lam Dong ranked above Can Tho (4.03%).

Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang are often chosen for family reunification and job opportunities, most people choose Lam Dong for its better natural environment.

According to the Portal of Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee, located on the central plateau, Lam Dong belongs to the South Central Highlands region at an altitude of 300-1,500m above sea level, with this altitude, Lam Dong has a base. The ideal temperature is from 18-25 o C and is classified as a temperate zone, which is especially favorable for the development of vegetables and flowers.

With an area of ​​over 9,773 km2, Lam Dong has 12 administrative units including 2 cities and 10 districts; Da Lat city is the administrative and economic center of the province. The average population of the province is over 1.3 million people with 43 ethnic groups living.

Lam Dong has a developed traffic system including national highways 20, 27, 27C, 28, 55 connecting Lam Dong with major cities and provincial roads: 721, 722, 724, 725 connecting Lam Dong with other provinces. South Central, Southeast and Central Highlands. The province has Lien Khuong international airport, 30 km south of Da Lat city.

Da Lat – Lam Dong is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the country with traditional flower villages, agricultural tourism models and 35 tourist sites, 60 free attractions, 3 golf courses and 3 golf courses. Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourist Area with over 3,000 hectares with impressive terrain and habitat.

Besides, the tourism infrastructure of Lam Dong Province is also invested in the direction of high quality, with over 2,500 tourist accommodation establishments with over 29,400 rooms; in which, there are 40 luxury hotels from 3 to 5 stars with over 3,900 rooms.

Lam Dong is also the leading province in the country in developing high-tech agriculture and smart agriculture. By the end of 2020, Lam Dong’s hi-tech agriculture will reach 60,288 hectares, accounting for 20.1% of the cultivated area; estimated value of over 40% of the crop production value; The average production value per unit of hi-tech farming area reached 400 million VND/ha, many models applied synchronously smart technology solutions with high efficiency with revenue reaching over 3 billion VND/ha /five.

In the period of 2015 – 2020, the scale of the province’s GRDP increased 1.6 times; labor productivity increased significantly, reaching 112.2 million dong/laborer/year, up 1.5 times compared to 2015; GRDP per capita increased rapidly, from 46 million dong in 2015 to 71.2 million dong in 2020, reaching the set target and higher than the national average.

In the period of 2021-2025, Lam Dong province continues to set a goal of rapid, comprehensive and sustainable development, becoming a well-developed province of the whole country; promote economic restructuring, focusing on agricultural restructuring, towards a comprehensive and modern agricultural sector, and as a center for research and high-tech agricultural production at national and international level.

The province also orients to develop high-quality tourism; selective industrial development; strongly develop education and science and technology; preserve and promote the unique cultural identity of the ethnic groups; ensure social security and welfare; strengthen management of natural resources and environment; promote administrative reform and improve the business and investment environment; strengthen promotion to expand domestic and foreign markets; boosting exports, especially high-value products of the province as a driving force for economic growth.

Source: CafeF