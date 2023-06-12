The PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards launch the 9th edition

PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading property technology company, today launched the ninth edition of the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards, a part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series which marks its 18th year.

The 9th Annual PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards, presented by Kohler and supported by Vasta Stone and Dulux Professional, as well as Batdongsan.com.vn in cooperation with local partner Oriental Media Vietnam, are now calling on property developers and design practices to submit entries. Construction Newspaper, the official newspaper of the Ministry of Construction and Vietnam News, a publication of the Vietnam News Agency, accompany the awards as the official media partners.

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series is a prestigious real estate industry awards programme that has been running since 2005. It has since established itself as a well-known competition for many real estate developers. Typical names that have won high titles in previous editions of the Awards include Keppel Land, CapitaLand, Gamuda Land, SonKim Land, and more.

After nearly two decades of honouring real estate achievements, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards have contributed to setting high standards for the real estate industry, while affirming and promoting the quality of Vietnamese real estate projects on the world stage.

An independent panel of judges, comprising experts in diverse fields such as real estate consultancy, architecture and interior design, and sustainable development, will participate in a rigorous process of selecting the recipients of various titles such as the Developer, Development and Design categories​ as well as the Special Recognitions and other special titles. Supervised by HLB, the global network of independent advisory and accounting firms, the Awards programme makes full use of a professionally run and fully transparent judging system, with an established reputation for fairness, credibility, and integrity.

Mr. Thien Duong, chairperson of the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards and general director of Group GSA (Vietnam), said: “The rising quality of entries to our awards in Vietnam over the years reflect the great industrialisation and rapid urbanisation of the country. In this, the ninth edition of the awards, we are confident that our newest competitors will work together to build legacies that will shape the skylines and communities of Vietnam.”

The public are now encouraged to submit their nominations before the deadline of entries on 1 September 2023 here: asiapropertyawards.com/nominations

Key dates for the 2023 edition:

1 September 2023 – Entries Close

18 September – 12 October 2023 – Site Inspections

16 October 2023 – Final Judging

10 November 2023 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

8 December 2023 – Regional Grand Final Gala Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

High demand for Vietnam real estate

At the media event to officially launch the 9th edition of the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards, Mr. Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “Vietnam remains one of Asia’s leading property markets, as shown by the variety of awards that the judges give to developers, design practices, and developments every year. Vietnam is certainly one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, with a flourishing real estate market that still has room for growth. We are sure that this year’s entries will reinforce developers’ commitment to quality and prove that Vietnam real estate is still among Southeast Asia’s best.”

The reputation of the developer, construction credentials, space design, and sales policy are the top elements consumers take into account when seeking property, according to Batdongsan.com.vn’s Consumer Sentiment Survey (CSS) in early 2023. Green space, in particular, is a key trend in the desire for homeownership at present and in the future.

Batdongsan.com.vn’s CSS report also reveals that 68% of survey respondents stated that they planned to buy property in the next year. The more properties they hold, the more inclined they are to acquire more. The proportion of consumers planning to buy property in the near future is 46% for those who do not own a home, 66% for those who already own a property, and up to 87% for those who own three properties. Newly developed properties in the price range of VND2.5-5 billion attract a great deal of attention.

Mr. Dinh Minh Tuan, southern regional director of Batdongsan.com.vn, reaffirmed Batdongsan.com.vn’s forecast that the reversal signal will come approximately in Q4 2023 or later in Q2 2024, depending on certain conditions, despite the fact that the current market is experiencing some challenges. He stated: “The recovery of the market is expected to take place faster if the Government’s policies issued to support the real estate market penetrate more quickly and have a positive impact on market stakeholders.”

Healthy competition with Asia’s finest

Main winners from the 2023 edition of the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards will qualify to compete with their peers for the ‘Best in Asia’ honours at the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok, Thailand on 8 December. The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series has expanded over the years to cover the region’s dynamic property markets, including Australia, China, Greater Niseko in Japan, and India.

Developers from Vietnam scored four wins at the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2022. Keppel Land won the Best Mixed Use Developer (Asia) title while Sycamore by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) won the Best Housing/Landed Development (Asia) and Best Eco Friendly Housing/Landed Development (Asia) awards. Artisan Park by Gamuda Land was named Best Retail Development (Asia).