The Power of Words: Meaningful Readings for Your Ceremony

When spoken just before your wedding vows, words have a completely different meaning. After all, this is the moment to declare your love for your spouse as you exchange vows in front of your loved ones. Finding the perfect wedding reading for that occasion, though, can be challenging, as they represent love, commitment, and shared values. Deeply personal words help couples create an emotional and meaningful wedding. There are quotes from books, poems, songs, or movies that have inspired you and helped you understand the meaning of commitment, love, and marriage.

“Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Brontë

“I have for the first time found what I can truly love—I have found you. You are my sympathy—my better self—my good angel—I am bound to you with a strong attachment. I think you are good, gifted, lovely; a fervent, a solemn passion is conceived in my heart; it leans to you, draws you to my center and spring of life, wraps my existence about you—and, kindling in pure, powerful flame, fuses you and me in one.” You can always get inspired by great books, music, poems, or other written or spoken forms.

However, the best inspiration will come when you truly love someone. In these cases, you can opt for writing your own promising words, and how you want to express yourself in front of your loved one on the big day. In the modern world, couples are trying to find different ways to make this moment live with them forever. One way is by choosing a customized ketubah, which is an Israeli wedding contract. Also, think carefully about how you want to personalize this document and customize it to represent both you and your loved one through the colors and words you choose to put there. So, choose the promises you always gave each other to express your love to your significant other, look at each other while reading them, choose a way to keep them always with you, like a ketubah, and remember that this is how you can make this moment live forever with you.

“A Farewell to Arms” by Ernest Hemingway

“At night, there was the feeling that we had to come home, feeling no longer alone, waking in the night to find the other one there, and not gone away; all other things were unreal. We slept when we were tired and if we woke the other one woke too so one was not alone. Often a man wishes to be alone and a woman wishes to be alone too and if they love each other they are jealous of that in each other, but I can truly say we never felt that. We could feel alone when we were together, alone against the others. We were never lonely and never afraid when we were together.”

“Extras from Les Miserables” by Victor Hugo

“You can give without loving, but you can never love without giving. The great acts of love are done by those who are habitually performing small acts of kindness. We pardon to the extent that we love. Love is knowing that even when you are alone, you will never be lonely again. And the great happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved. Loved for ourselves. And even loved in spite of ourselves.”

“My First Love Story” by Rumi

“The minute I heard my first love story I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’ve been with each other all along.”

The House at Pooh Corner- A.A. Milne

“If ever there is tomorrow when we’re not together… there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart… I’ll always be with you.”

Winnie the Pooh- A.A. Milne

“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.”

Relativity- Albert Einstein

“Gravitation cannot be held responsible for people falling in love. How on earth can you explain in terms of chemistry and physics so important a biological phenomenon as first love? Put your hand on a stove for a minute and it seems like an hour. Sit with that special girl for an hour and it seems like a minute. That’s relativity.”

Sonnet 18- William Shakespeare

Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?

Thou art more lovely and more temperate:

Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May,

And summer’s lease hath all too short a date;

Sometimes too hot the eye of heaven shines,

And often is his gold complexion dimm’d;

And every fair from fair sometime declines,

By chance or nature’s changing course untrimm’d;

But thy eternal summer shall not fade,

Nor lose possession of that fair thou ow’st;

Nor shall death brag thou wander’st in his shade,

When in eternal lines to time thou grow’st:

So long as men can breathe or eyes can see,

So long lives this, and this gives life to thee.

“Untitled” by Drake

…but dear,

don’t be

afraid of

love, it’s

only magic.

Conclusion

The vows that you are about to say to each other can be quoted from your favorite book, song, or even tv series. Whether your wedding is religious or non-religious, these quotes might be the beautiful addition to the wedding ceremony you dreamed of.