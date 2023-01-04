Home » The petrol prices in Vietnam adjusted up slightly
Life

The petrol prices in Vietnam adjusted up slightly

by Sophie Dao

Petrol prices in Vietnam up slightly in the latest adjustment on Tuesday due to increasing global prices and the impact of a new tax.

From Tuesday afternoon, the price of RON95 bio-fuel per liter was raised by 350 Vietnamese dongs (0.01 U.S. dollars) to 22,150 Vietnamese dongs (0.94 dollars).

E5 RON92 petro price was up by 330 Vietnamese dongs (0.01 dollars) to 21,350 Vietnamese dongs (0.90 dollars).

The price of diesel oil remained unchanged at 22,150 Vietnamese dongs (0.94 dollars) per liter.

The adjustment of the petrol prices this time was affected by increasing global petrol prices and the new environment protection tax on gasoline which took effect on January 1 this year, local media reported.

In 2022, petrol prices in Vietnam were adjusted up 17 times and down 16 times, local newspaper Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) reported on Tuesday.

