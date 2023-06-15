Home » The number of searches for travel to Vietnam climbed at the seventh quickest rate in the globe
The number of searches for travel to Vietnam climbed at the seventh quickest rate in the globe

According to Google's market trend tracking tool, which combines data internationally from mid-March to early June this year, the number of searches concerning Vietnam tourism is increasing at a rate of 10%-25%, putting Vietnam at seventh in the world.

by Linh Vu

Accordingly, the top ten fastest-growing destinations in the globe are Turkey, Greece, Croatia, India, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Vietnam is the only Southeast Asian country in this group.

The top ten most searched global markets for Vietnam tourism are the United States, Japan, Australia, India, Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Germany, and France. These are all important tourism markets for Vietnam, representing North America, Northeast Asia, Western Europe, and Southeast Asia. India and Australia are two large markets with significant development potential because airlines have recently restored and increased flight services between cities in Vietnam with these two countries.

Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Hoi An are the most searched-for cities in Vietnam. According to Google data, the amount of searches for Vietnam tourism at this time has climbed three to four times compared to the same period in 2022, when our nation just recently resumed tourism. This demonstrates a significant rebound in demand to travel to Vietnam.

