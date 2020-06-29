The number of new enterprises increases in June

The number of new enterprises increased across all industries in June, especially those hit by the coronavirus, compared with the previous month, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Official data showed that 13,725 firms were established in June with total registered capital of VND139.146 trillion (US$6 billion), up 27.9% in business numbers and 23.4% in capital against May.

Related: How to set-up an enterprise in Vietnam as foreign investors

The number of firms returning to business fell by a slight 1.1% to 4,998 while those filing for temporary suspension went down by 3.7% to 3,217.

Overall, the number of new enterprises in the first six months was 62,049, down 7.3% year-on-year, which is lower than the 10.5% and 13.2% decreases reported in the five-month and four-month periods, respectively.

Such improvement in figures indicates positive signs from the government’s business support policies and economic recovery plan following the coronavirus outbreak being brought under control.

Details for Vietnam company formation, please visit at GBS.

This article was originally published in NDO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

