The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Vietnam reduces to 11

by Helen Huynh

Vietnam has gone through 76 consecutive days without new COVID-19 cases recorded in the community on July 1 morning, with the number of positive cases reducing to 11.

According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 20 patients are being treated at health facilities nationwide and most are in stable condition. Four tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and five tested negative at least twice.

Among the total 355 infections so far, 215 were imported and quarantined upon arrival. The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 335 patients have given all-clear and there is no death.

At present, 12,580 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine facilities, and homes./.

This article was originally published in VNA

Helen Huynh

