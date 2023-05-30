Home » The North-South Railway ranks first among the world’s incredible train itineraries
According to the popular worldwide travel website Lonely Planet, Vietnam's unified railway line ranks top in nine train travel itineraries.

by Linh Vu
North-South Railway

Lonely Planet describes the train excursion, which spans more than 1,700 kilometers and begins in Hanoi and ends in Ho Chi Minh City, as “amazingly monumental.”

This article discusses the numerous wonders of rail travel, such as moving from huge cities to the tranquil countryside, admiring the beautiful natural environment, or admiring historical-cultural architecture.

The North-South train passing through Hai Van Pass

Other amazing train rides on this list are the California Zephyr Train (USA), the Lake Titicaca Railway (Peru), and the Caledonian Sleeper Night Train (UK).

Train California Zephyr, USA. Photo: Amtrak

Train of Lake Titicaca Railway, Peru. Photo: Getty Images

The Caledonian Sleeper, UK. Photo: Shutterstock

Visitors will be able to view a colorful Vietnam directly by using the North-South railway, which converges the beauty of the natural scenery and people.

Despite the long travel duration, this excursion through Vietnam will provide very memorable experiences.

Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Vietnam while sitting on the North-South train

@vtv.vn

