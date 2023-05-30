The North-South Railway ranks first among the world’s incredible train itineraries

Lonely Planet describes the train excursion, which spans more than 1,700 kilometers and begins in Hanoi and ends in Ho Chi Minh City, as “amazingly monumental.”

This article discusses the numerous wonders of rail travel, such as moving from huge cities to the tranquil countryside, admiring the beautiful natural environment, or admiring historical-cultural architecture.

Other amazing train rides on this list are the California Zephyr Train (USA), the Lake Titicaca Railway (Peru), and the Caledonian Sleeper Night Train (UK).

Visitors will be able to view a colorful Vietnam directly by using the North-South railway, which converges the beauty of the natural scenery and people.

Despite the long travel duration, this excursion through Vietnam will provide very memorable experiences.

@vtv.vn