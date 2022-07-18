The North has a peak of 39 degrees Celsius

The North entered two days of peak heat when the common high temperature was 35-38 degrees Celsius, some places were over 39 degrees Celsius. From July 20, the area will reduce heat and may appear thunderstorms.

The provinces and cities of the North and the region from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen have just experienced a hot day. According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on July 17, many places had the highest temperature of 36-37 degrees Celsius. Some places in Son La recorded temperatures above 39 degrees Celsius.

Today (July 18), the above areas continue to be hot or hot with common high temperatures of 35-38 degrees Celsius, some places above 39 degrees Celsius. This state will remain until the end of July 19.

The time with high temperature above 35 degrees Celsius in the next two days lasts from 11am to 5pm. From June 20, the heat may continue in the Central region and decrease in intensity in the North.

The meteorological agency said that Hanoi recorded the highest temperature of 38 degrees Celsius in two days of July 18-19. The area entered the first two days of the week with peak heat when many places could be above 38 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Accuweather forecast site said the most intense heat in this wave will occur on July 18-19 when the highest temperature in Hanoi reaches 37 degrees Celsius. In the early afternoon, the level outdoor temperature at 41-42 degrees Celsius.

By the middle of the week (July 20), the weather in the capital changed to cloudy and sunny. The temperature dropped rapidly with the highest level of 33-34 degrees Celsius, not yet reaching the threshold of the hot sun. This weather pattern will continue until the end of the week.

The 10-day weather forecast map of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting shows that Hanoi and the northern provinces and cities are likely to experience thunderstorms on July 19-22. Rain is concentrated in the evening and at night.

Today, the UV index in many places across the country including Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City ranges from 8-10, corresponding to a very high risk of harm to the human body when in direct sunlight.

The meteorological agency warned of the effects of intense heat and heat, and people were warned against the risk of explosion and fire due to the increased demand for electricity. Central to prevent the risk of forest fire.

In addition, hot sun can cause dehydration, exhaustion, heat stroke to the human body when exposed to high temperatures for a long time.

In the Central Highlands and the South, the area is forecasted to appear showers and thunderstorms, with partial heavy rain in the days of July 20-24. Rain is concentrated in the afternoon and evening. People watch out for the risk of tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong gusts of wind associated with thunderstorms.

