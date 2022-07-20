The Necessary Skills Required To Thrive In The Digital World

The globalized world is increasingly becoming digitized. Digitization of the world is ensuring better connectivity amongst people from around the globe. In addition, it also provides the people with an endless number of economic opportunities. However, the benefits of digital can only be enjoyed with the right set of skills. To survive and thrive in the digital world, it is important to have both technical and professional skills. With the right set of skills, an economical digital ecosystem will flourish. Here is a list of digital skills that are required in the digital world.

1. Social Media

Billions of users exist who are social media users. Further, the number of users is increasing day by day; there is no slowing down for social media users. It is important for an individual to know how to use social media platforms for their benefit. Social media platforms are much more than personal accounts to share personal stories. They are now powerful enough to create an entire brand online.

2. Data Analytics

With digitization, you can say goodbye to guesswork and actually take data-driven decisions. With data, it becomes possible to make an informed decision based on the right prediction. Data carries a wealth of information. However, simply collecting data is not enough. One should know how to use the data well too. Knowledge of data analytics empowers a person to drive out the meaning behind the data.

3. Computer Literacy

It refers to the ability to use computers. Even before developing other digital skills, it is essential for one to know how to operate a computer. Computer literacy can range from learning to operate a basic computer to acquiring the knowledge to use computer programming. It is important to have basic computer literacy to survive in the digital world.

4. Web-based Communication and Research

A single search on Google can now resolve the end number of queries. Also, search engines like Google support vernacular language and therefore, it is possible for anyone to resolve the queries. However, Google can only be used to resolve the issue, only when one knows web-based communications and research.

5. Email and Chat

The basic usage of email and chat is important. Many times, one requires to drop online communication. For instance, if a person is applying for a job in another region, it is easier to submit the documents either via email or chat. However, for doing the same, it is essential to have an email account and know how to use the email service.

6. Secure Information Processing

Even though there are many pros of digitization, at the same time, a few problems have emerged too. Cyber threat is real and they can affect anyone. Without proper knowledge about cyber security, one can fall prey to cyber threats and incur huge losses. Therefore, it is essential to have knowledge about how to secure information.

The Importance Of Digital Skills

Digital transformation has been happening for the past few years; however, with the pandemic, the entire transformation happened at a rapid pace. Many old ways of doing things have changed and that too in an irreversible manner. Many companies have also shifted from physical offices and have asked the employees to work from home. It is a scenario prevalent across all industries and will not slow down in the upcoming years. This is the reason why digital skills have become extremely important in the current world.

Digital adoption is taking place at an extreme level and to survive in this world; it is important to learn digital skills to embrace the transformation. Digital skills are not only required for employability but also for basic survival. Digital skills were never more important than now. It is essential to eliminate the digital skill gap, especially for governments of different countries. Also, not to forget that digital skills make it easier to communicate and live in this transformed world. The technology has been upgraded and now it is time to upgrade the digital and technical skills to ensure that the transformation remains successful.