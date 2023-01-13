The most popular destinations for Tet 2023 revealed

Tet is one of most significant holidays in Vietnam with Vietnamese eagerly looking forward to traveling and celebrating it with friends and family as they welcome the lunar new year. With the world opening up again, 2023 marks a promising return of travel for Vietnamese travelers who are ready to get back out there and make the most of the new year’s beginning!

Keeping this in mind, Booking.com, one of the world’s leading online travel companies, has released its latest search data that sheds light on Vietnamese travelers’ preferred destinations for the upcoming Tet celebrations.

A marked preference for beach destinations followed by big cities in Vietnam

Data from Booking.com reveals that Dalat is the most searched city in Vietnam for Tet holiday, followed by Nha Trang and Vung Tau. Beach destinations seem to be a favorite this Tet with several beach provinces (Nha Trang, Vung Tau, Phu Quoc, Mui Ne) making it to the top 10 list. Major cities of Vietnam including HCMC, Hanoi and Hue are also destinations searched by Vietnamese travelers for the upcoming Tet holidays.

Visiting Da Lat for Tet, visitors will enjoy the opportunity to immerse in the cool atmosphere that is full of life as flowers bloom in every corner of the city. And if you are lucky, around the end of January is also the last time when cherry blossoms bloom and color the town in a beautiful pink.

It is no surprise that big cities are the ideal destinations for Tet, as many national celebrations will be held in Hanoi and HCMC. Given Vietnam’s beautiful and long coastal line across the country, beach cities have been a popular most-favorite destination for Vietnamese, especially for Tet, since the beach has something to offer everyone in a family, plus freshly-caught seafood at reasonable price!

Top 10 most booked cities by Vietnamese travelers for domestic travel from January 19 to 31, 2023

Dalat Nha Trang Vung Tau Danang Phu Quoc Ho Chi Minh City Hanoi Sapa Mui Ne Hue

According to Booking.com’s 2023 Travel Predictions (2), travel is set to take ‘mind, body and soul’ wellness to the next level in 2023 with 73% Vietnamese travelers aim to find peace at a silent retreat and 75% are keen on a health hiatus that focuses on mental health, transformative health or that helps with life milestones. This upcoming, long Tet holiday is ideal for travel – to unwind and relax and create some wonderful memories as they welcome the new year. Travelers looking for a Tet getaway can travel for less by making the most of Booking.com’s Early 2023 Deals and availing a discount of up to 80% on participating properties within the country.

Hotels: Most searched accommodation type

When it comes to the most booked property type, hotel and resort are the two most favored stay options, followed by apartment, homestay and guest house.

Top booked accommodation types by Vietnamese travelers in Vietnam from January 19 to 31, 2023

Hotel Resort Apartment Homestay Guest House

Short trips in Asia-Pacific preferred by Vietnamese travelers for Tet getaways

When it comes to the top 10 international destinations booked by Vietnamese travelers for Tet, Bangkok, Seoul, and Tokyo are the three most booked cities. Given the proximity to Vietnam, 9/10 most-booked international cities of Vietnamese reside within Asia, with Paris as an exception.

Top 10 most-booked international destinations by Vietnam travelers from January 19 to 31, 2023

Bangkok Seoul Tokyo Singapore Osaka Kuala Lumpur Chiang Mai Sydney Taipei Paris

Varun Grover, Country Head, Vietnam at Booking.com comments: “The last few years have taught us that travel should not be taken for granted. After two years of travel restrictions, travelers are feeling overwhelmingly more optimistic about traveling. It is encouraging to see Vietnamese travelers exploring different destinations both within Vietnam and abroad with a more positive outlook towards travel. As people remain enthusiastic and book their holiday travel to welcome the Year of the Cat, Booking.com will continue to make it easier for everyone to create their unique travel memories as they experience what these different destinations have to offer during the year end and beyond”.

To make your new year travel in Vietnam easier, Booking.com is offering a sale for people traveling within and into Vietnam with its Early 2023 Deals. With participating accommodations within the country offering discounts of at least 20%, Vietnamese travelers will be able to celebrate Tet even more meaningfully for less. Booking.com Early 2023 Deals will be available for bookings from now until March 31, 2023, and valid for stays between January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023, offering complete flexibility to travel specifically for Tet, or for future plans.