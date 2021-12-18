The Most Legendary Casino Success Stories

For most of us, winning a casino jackpot is indeed the stuff of dreams; however, for some of the luckiest – and that in some cases, really quite clever – people around nowadays, that dream has come true. There have been some absolutely astounding successes in the history of casinos, including both land-based casinos as well as online casinos in the Philippines.

We’ll look at some of the most notable victories and Casino Success Stories – how they were achieved in online casinos.

That’ll Be Perfect For Me

When British multimillionaire Mike Ashley – owner of Newcastle United football club as well as Sports Direct – played Roulette in 2008, he happened to come out £1 million richer. Mike Ashley was having a good time at London’s Fifty Casino when he decided to bet on each and every single combination that included a specific number (17) in any pattern. This is referred to as a complex bet. He began with £480,000 and left with £1.5 million just 15 minutes after starting to play. According to rumours, he responds by saying, “That’ll do me nicely.” Thank you so much.”

Succeeding Against The Odds

Elmer Sherwin considered he couldn’t get any luckier after winning $4.6 million at The Mirage in Las Vegas. Nevertheless, 16 years down the line, at the age of 92, he won another incredible prize in Las Vegas in online gambling games, this time for $21 million! Unfortunately, he died only two years later, because he used his funds to benefit from the catastrophic consequences of Hurricane Katrina as well as to support his family financially.

Breaking The Bank Is An Extremely Difficult

Even nowadays, winning $1 million would’ve been incredible; but what if you won a million in the 1890s? In 1892, Charlie Deville Wells, dubbed “The Man Who Broke The Bank At Monte Carlo,” experienced this. He started playing for 11 straight hours at the Monte Carlo casino, already a wealthy man who began with $4000 and ended up with $1 million.

Tragedy

Regrettably, not that to start playing online gambling, not all success stories end happily. Cynthia Jay Brennan, a Las Vegas cocktail receptionist working hard to save enough for her future marriage, is a well-known example. She won $35 million on a Megabucks slot machine in 2002. Only a few weeks after her marriage ceremony, she was involved in a car crash that killed her sister as well as paralysed Jay Brennan from either the chest down, effectively rendering her unable to walk again. Jay Brennan has now stated that if she could change the situation to her and her family, she would gladly return her winnings to Gambling activities in the Philippines.

The Running

Archie Karas, a Greek American, decided to drive to Las Vegas in 1992 with only $50 in his pocket. He persuaded a gambler to loan him $10,000 to gamble with, and by early 1995, the amount had risen to an incredible $40 million. Karas’ incredible and long winning streak was dubbed ‘The Run,’ and it lasted more than 2.5 years. But even so, it came to an end in 1995 when he managed to lose all of his money.

Gambling For A Good Cause

Ashley Revell, a 32-year-old Londoner, chose to sell everything he owned (clothes, BMW, perhaps his Rolex) and travel to Las Vegas with only the clothes he was having to wear and £80,000 in cash. Revell gambled on black in a Vegas casino but was persuaded to change his mind at the last minute and bet on red. He made the right decision, as he won £154,000. Revell has stayed in the industry since then and now owns iGaming Recruitment. You can read his full story on author Houston O’Keefe’s profile.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, As you’ve seen, there are many different types of gambling stories of success. Of course, there are literally thousands, if not millions and millions more, but for the purposes of this article, we’ve chosen to focus on the most well-known. So, now that you know that some people can make a lot of money in the gambling world, don’t waste time and energy. Instead, go to an online casino and begin playing right away. Also, make sure to protect yourself while gambling online.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

