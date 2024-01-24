The most beautiful places to take photos wearing Ao Dai during Tet in Hanoi

During the first few days of the Year of the Dragon, young people in Hanoi prepare ao dai and lovely accessories to take photos to welcome the new year. Several locations in Hanoi are suitable for taking photos in Ao Dai and capturing beautiful moments in early spring.

Hoan Kiem Lake

Hoan Kiem Lake is a popular location for taking Tet photos. It has a large space, lots of green trees, and a romantic lake surface that makes it a perfect spot for taking ao dai photos. You don’t need fancy accessories, just a small bouquet and a flowing ao dai will make you stand out. You can choose ancient ao dai, traditional ao dai, or modern ao dai depending on your preference.

Ta Hien Street

Ta Hien Street is another busy street in Hanoi that has many “luxurious – genuine – smooth” photography corners, with both modern and unique signs on ancient yellow walls. It is suitable for taking photos of groups of friends in either a cool, personality or youthful fun style but still has enough nostalgic corners for photos with old Tet colors.

The Hanoimoi newspaper office

The sidewalk in front of the Hanoimoi newspaper office is a familiar check-in location for young people when arriving in the capital. Not only does it have classic beauty, but this location also has a lot of historical significance as it was built in 1893, with a French architectural style.

The Cultural and Arts Center

The Cultural and Arts Center at 22 Hang Buom, also known as the Cantonese Assembly Hall, is another location where visitors can preserve images of Tet in the traditional art space. From ao dai to ancient costumes, the space and architecture inside the clubhouse retain many ancient features mixed with Western – Vietnamese – Chinese cultures.

Co Loa

Co Loa is an ideal place to take photos of ao dai during the Lunar New Year. The space is quite ancient and rich in historical and cultural significance, making it suitable for classic, old-fashioned shooting styles. Beautiful shooting angles here include An Duong Vuong Temple, Co Loa communal house, My Chau Temple, and Cao Lo Temple.

Quang Phu Cau incense village

Quang Phu Cau incense village, about 35km from the city center, has been known for its traditional craft of making incense sticks for more than 100 years. It is a little further from the center, but around Hanoi, there are also craft villages and ancient villages suitable for Tet ao dai photos. The drying yards filled with the colors of incense will become a brilliant backdrop nearing Tet, as incense villages are entering the production season for the biggest batch of the year.

