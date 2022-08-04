The most beautiful fish market in Quang Nam’s sea

The Tam Tien traditional market, which supplies seafood for the southern region of Quang Nam province, operates right on the beach from 3 a.m. until sunrise. This place is full of primitive and rustic beauty at dawn.

Tam Tien traditional market (Nui Thanh, Quang Nam) operates right on the beach, showing the pristine and rustic beauty.

From the center of Tam Ky city, drive about 15km to Tam Thanh beach, meet a junction, go about 7km to the right, visitors will come to the market.

According to fishermen, Tam Tien was previously simply a place where boats dock. Later, when the number of fishing boats increased, traders also concentrated more to create a bustling market like today. Although it is a spontaneous seafood market, it is still the largest source of seafood for the Tam Ky area and the south of Quang Nam province.

Fishermen usually set sail around 3pm the previous day, until 3am the next morning hundreds of boats docked with fish and shrimp full of compartments. Along with motor boats, basket boats are an effective means for people to transfer fish crates to shore.

Seafood here is diverse, almost all types are available, from alum, pompano, mullet, anchovies, tuna to halibut, scad and all kinds of shrimp, crab, squid…

Tam Tien beach market has been held since it was still dark and very busy. In the distance, the silhouettes of healthy fishermen hurriedly paddled their boats to the wharf. On the sandy beach, the atmosphere is more and more bustling, the footsteps are quick, the sound of greetings, the sound of goods pouring, buyers and sellers talking and laughing happily.

Due to mainly fishing near the shore, the seafood here is very fresh. Visitors to the fish market can immerse themselves in the rhythm of life in the sea, breathe the salty air and buy fresh fish, shrimp, and squid.

Grilled chopped fish, grilled squid are ground on the spot with a completely natural and fresh rustic taste.

Tam Tien fish market only operates in the summer. This is the busy sea activity season, many boats go out to sea.

Behind the fish gathering yard are small stalls selling all kinds of breakfast items, fruit cakes and drinks for people going to the market. Visitors can buy a glass of green bean milk or a bowl of hot duck porridge, while eating while observing the commercial activities on the beach are quite interesting.

The moment the sun rises, it creates brilliant dawn, as the background for the picture of the people’s enthusiastic labor.

Fish containers are transported smoothly, sparkling in the sun following the footsteps of the women.

After 7am, the sun gradually rises, the market gradually melts, basket boats line up to “rest” on the sand.

@ Vietnamnet