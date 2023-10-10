The Moscow Metro bought more than 4 thousand modern Russian cars since 2010

According to the Department of Transport, the share of new rolling stock in the Moscow Metro has increased six times since 2010 – the fleet has been renewed by 72%. Now modern Russian cars of Moskva-2020, Moskva, Oka and Rusich series run on 12 lines.

Most of the new trains are equipped with air conditioning and information boards, as well as improved noise insulation. The latest models offer wide doors and a walkthrough gangway between carriages, as well as USB sockets for convenient charging of phones.

Since 2010, more than 4 thousand modern Russian cars have been purchased for the metro. They are already running on 12 lines. The share of new trains has been increased six times – from 12 to 72%. This year we plan to receive about 300 modern cars Moskva-2020, – said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport.

About 300 innovative cars Moskva-2020 for the Big Circle Line (BCL) and Line 6 are planned to be received this year. We will gradually renew the trains on other lines as well, creating better comfort and modern transport conditions for passengers, – concluded Liksutov.