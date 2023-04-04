The Ministry of Information and Communications to comprehensively inspect TikTok’s activities

The inspection of TikTok is scheduled for May 2023 in order to ensure compliance with the law in its operations and business in Vietnam.

Although TikTok has only recently gained popularity in Vietnam over the past three years, it currently ranks sixth among the top 10 countries with the highest number of TikTok users in the world. However, there has been an increasing amount of harmful and offensive content, false information, and superstitions on the platform recently.

Unlike Facebook, TikTok suggests content to viewers using its own algorithm developed by the company. This means that harmful content and false information can constantly appear before viewers due to the algorithm’s recommendations.

TikTok is one of the most popular social networks in Vietnam. Photo: Trong Dat

In response to this situation, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will conduct a comprehensive inspection of the TikTok social media platform. The inspection is expected to begin in May 2023.

According to Mr. Le Quang Tu Do, Director of the Broadcasting and Electronic Information Authority (MIC), “TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube are all cross-border social media platforms. They have community standards applied globally. However, when they operate in Vietnam, these platforms must comply with Vietnamese laws, not only in terms of content management, but also with obligations such as taxes, payments, and advertising.”

Data from DataReportal shows that as of February, there are approximately 49.9 million TikTok users in Vietnam. Along with Facebook, Zalo, and YouTube, it is currently one of the most popular social media platforms in Vietnam.

@Vietnamnet