The Ministry of Industry and Trade notes surcharges in ride-hailing applications

In cases where consumers identify signs of consumer rights violations on technology ride-hailing apps, they can report these issues to government agencies and civil society organizations dedicated to safeguarding consumer rights. Alternatively, they can contact the consumer support and advisory hotline at 1800.6838 provided by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

According to the National Competition Commission, they have recently received reports related to additional charges within technology ride-hailing apps. Specifically, some technology ride-hailing apps offer optional fee-based services such as trip insurance and carbon offset fees. These services are not mandatory, and consumers only incur extra charges if they choose to use them.

However, some apps automatically enable the opt-in feature for these services when customers make bookings. If customers do not deselect this feature, additional charges will be incurred when booking a ride.

Upon review, the National Competition Commission has observed that the automatic opt-in for service agreement features within these apps can lead to consumers not being fully aware of their right to choose when using these services, especially in situations requiring a quick ride booking. It is essential to note that the insurance and carbon offset fees within technology ride-hailing apps are not obligatory, and consumers have the right to decline them.

@Cafef