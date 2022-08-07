The Ministry of Industry and Trade launched a general inspection of the reason why commodity prices “increase, not decrease”

On August 4, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien sent a telegram to the General Director of the General Department of Market Management, the Department of Information Management of the provinces and cities about the implementation of the peak period to check the compliance with the law. on prices to ensure the supply and demand of goods, stabilize the market and social security.

In the past few days, although domestic gasoline prices have initially decreased, the prices of many essential goods serving people are still high, affecting the supply and demand of goods, stabilizing the market. markets and people’s lives.

In order to promptly implement the Prime Minister’s direction in Official Dispatch No. 679/CD-TTg, the Minister of Industry and Trade requested the General Director of the General Department of Information Management to direct the implementation of thematic general inspection of organizations. , individuals in the observance of the law on prices from now until the end of 2022; promptly, strictly and lawfully handle violations to ensure goods supply and demand, market stability and social security in the assigned area.

Simultaneously, direct the information management force nationwide to strengthen supervision, implement professional measures, develop plans and plans, closely monitor market price movements, and organize to grasp the situation. implementation of business organizations and individuals to take appropriate management and price stabilization measures.

Along with that, implementing a peak period of inspection and supervision of the observance of the law on prices, measures to declare and list prices and resolutely handle cases of abuse to increase unreasonable prices, from now until the end of 2022.

The Minister of Industry and Trade requested the information management force to coordinate with the press agency to make public and transparent information so that public opinion can clearly understand the tricks, causes and forms of handling against organizations and individuals who commit acts of fraud. violations in the observance of the law on prices, especially for commodities such as food, foodstuffs, pork, animal feed, petroleum, construction materials and medical equipment for epidemic prevention and control.

For leaders of the Departments of Information Management in provinces and cities, the Minister of Industry and Trade requested to immediately implement a thematic inspection plan for organizations and individuals to comply with the law on prices from now until the end of 2022.

In addition, there is an assessment of the distribution and supply channel system, clarifying the inadequacies and limitations (if any) to propose remedial solutions to ensure the reduction of intermediaries, pushing the costs of circulation, increasing price; progress to perfecting a streamlined, efficient distribution, wholesale and retail system with reasonable circulation costs in the selling price structure; review and submit to competent authorities for consideration and adjustment of prices in accordance with developments and market price levels in accordance with regulations.

Propagating and mobilizing organizations and individuals producing and trading in essential commodities to properly perceive and actively participate in local price stabilization programs, especially listing prices and selling at listed prices.

Source: CafeF