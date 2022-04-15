According to the plan, from April 15, the Ministry of Health will conduct centralized signing to issue vaccine passports to people. The vaccine passport is essentially an electronic COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Previously, from April 8, the Ministry of Health asked localities to confirm vaccination information with digital signatures. The establishment that enters the injection data is responsible for signing and approving the vaccination information.

Implement the issuance of vaccine passports for children immediately

Vietnam’s electronic vaccine passport uses the standards issued by WHO and EU, currently being used in 62 countries and in the near future more countries will be added.

Vaccine passports are displayed on the Electronic Health Book application, PC-Covid or searched on the Portal of the Ministry of Health by entering 4 information: Full name, date of birth, gender, public identity population, the date of the most recent injection, then declare your personal email to receive your passport.

The Ministry of Health is responsible for promulgating forms, procedures and issuing vaccine passports. However, to know which countries the vaccine passport is recognized and used in, people need to follow information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The vaccine passport form has been issued by the Ministry of Health since December 2021, including 11 fields of information: Full name, date of birth, disease, number of injections, injection date, dose, vaccine product… Information is displayed by QR Code for security, avoiding errors, revealing personal information.

The validity of the electronic vaccine passport is 12 months from the date of issue, this is a technical solution to ensure information safety and security. When it expires, the system will automatically generate a new QR code.

From April 18, the campaign to vaccinate against COVID-19 for children from 5 to under 12 years old will be deployed nationwide.

In the campaign to vaccinate children against COVID-19 for children from 5 to under 12 years old, the Ministry of Health requires 100% of vaccination establishments to administer injections, enter complete and accurate data, and digitally sign certificates. received on the COVID-19 Immunization Management platform, completed within the same day. With this regulation, children from 5 to under 12 years old will also be issued with vaccine passports like other subjects vaccinated against COVID-19 vaccine.

Up to now, Vietnam has reached an agreement on mutual recognition of vaccine passports with 19 countries. Countries that recognize Vietnamese vaccine passports include: Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Belarus, Cambodia, the Philippines, Palestine, the Maldives, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Turkey, Singapore, and Saint-Germain. Lucia, Korea, Iran and Malaysia.

Citizens need to report accurate information

According to Mr. Do Truong Duy – Director of the Information Technology Department (Ministry of Health), people have been vaccinated, accurately declared information and have been entered by vaccination facilities into the vaccination system and authenticated. Correct information with the National Database of Population will be issued a vaccine passport without having to perform any further procedures.

According to the Ministry of Health, people will not be issued a vaccine passport if the vaccination information is incorrect, the injection is missing, m. For people who have not been issued with vaccine passports due to lack or incorrect information, they need to contact the vaccination facility to be supplemented and updated. In addition, people can reflect on the COVID-19 vaccination portal https://tiemchungcovid19.gov.vn to be supplemented and updated.

Holders of vaccine passports recognized by Vietnam and other countries are entitled to apply the same medical measures as those who have been vaccinated in the host country. This recognition includes exemption from the consular certification/legalization procedure when using this document in the receiving country.

Vaccine passports are used to prove an individual’s history of vaccinations and cures, and are not a substitute for other valid entry and exit documents such as passports, visas, national travel documents. passport, temporary residence card, permanent residence card, visa exemption certificate…

According to statistics of the Ministry of Health , the country has so far injected nearly 209 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The coverage rate of COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and over with the 1st and 2nd doses is nearly 100%, and the rate of people who have received the 3rd dose is over 51%; for people from 12 to under 19 years old, nose 1 is 99.9% and nose 2 is 95.3%.

