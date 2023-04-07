The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested to accurately reflect Vietnam’s efforts in the search for Flight MH370

On the afternoon of April 6, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regular press conference, Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang responded to a reporter’s question about Vietnam’s views on information about the documentary film about the process of searching for Malaysia’s MH370 plane with incorrect content, claiming that Vietnam is not cooperative or proactive in assisting in the search for the plane.

According to Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang, “Immediately afterward the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, Vietnamese authorities took the initiative and urgently prepared response plans, actively sharing information and coordinating with Malaysia and other countries wishing to conduct large-scale search and rescue.”

At the same time, Vietnam encouraged international journalists to join in reporting. The worldwide community, as well as the local and international press, appreciated Vietnam’s efforts during that time.

So far, the authorities have not made any conclusions about the disappearance of Flight MH370. Therefore, Ms. Pham Thu Hang stated that the documentary film “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” makes statements when there is no official conclusion from the authorities, which is untrue, has no basis, does not properly reflect the efforts of the Vietnamese authorities, and causes discontent in the Vietnamese public.

Vietnam expects production companies and filmmakers to appropriately reflect Vietnam’s assistance in the search, rescue, and recovery of Malaysia’s MH370 plane, as well as to delete and alter incorrect information.

