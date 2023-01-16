The Ministry of Finance proposes to continue reducing land rent by 30% in 2023

According to the Ministry of Finance, at present, industries such as real estate, mining, agriculture… are facing many difficulties; At the same time, it is also heavily affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, tightened credit, reduced market demand, increased costs of accessing finance. These are industries and fields of enterprises that use land to carry out production and business activities.

Therefore, in order to have more resources to support businesses and people to cope with difficulties and challenges in the coming time, the Ministry of Finance submitted to the Prime Minister for a decision to allow the extension of the policy of reducing land and water surface rents such as: applicable in 2022.

Accordingly, businesses, households and individuals that are directly leasing land from the State will receive a 30% reduction in land and water surface rents payable this year.

The reduction in land and water surface rents is calculated on the land and water surface rents of 2023. In case the tenant is being reduced or deducted from the compensation and ground clearance according to regulations, this 30% reduction is calculated on the amount of land and water surface rent payable after reduction or deduction.

In 2022, the Ministry of Finance has submitted to the Prime Minister a draft Decision allowing a 30% reduction in land rent payable to enterprises, organizations, households and individuals that are being leased land by the State every year affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The amount of land rent has been reduced by approximately 3,500 billion VND.

Source: CafeF