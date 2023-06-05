The Ministry of Education and Training explains the lack of textbooks

The Ministry of Education and Training has stated that there are several reasons for the shortage of textbooks, particularly for grades 4, 8, and 11. One of the reasons is that some localities have been slow in selecting textbooks, waiting for price approvals in certain areas.

Parents buy new curriculum textbooks. Photo: Minh Thao

Regarding the shortage of textbooks, especially for grades 4, 8, and 11, according to the Vietnam News Agency, in a recent regular government press conference, representatives from the Ministry of Education and Training explained that some of the reasons for this situation are the delayed selection of textbooks by localities and the wait for price approvals in certain areas.

So far, the localities have approved all types of textbooks. The ministry has also been working with relevant publishers to develop a printing plan. In the meantime, the relevant units have proactively printed previous years’ books, books for other grades, and essential books that have already been completed.

As for the textbooks for students in grades 4, 8, and 11, which are all new books, the ministry has organized a bidding process for printing nearly 80% of the total number of books. By this June, 80% of these books will be printed, and efforts will continue to ensure an adequate supply of textbooks for general education.

Currently, the approved textbooks for all grades (9 out of 12) consist of three sets of textbooks. In the coming period, the units will continue to evaluate and approve the last three sets of textbooks for grades 5, 9, and 12 (the evaluation and approval will take place in June).

