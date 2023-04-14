The Ministry of Culture is verifying the case of Vietnamese ordinations being auctioned in China

Several ordinations of the International Temple were suddenly for sale on a Chinese website for 10-12 million dongs. Hoang Dao Cuong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, stated that he had received information about the issue.

The Ministry has assigned the Departments of Cultural Heritage to send formal dispatches to 8 localities to check the number of ordinations sold and the case’s validity. Moreover, the Ministry will send a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting additional information from the Consulate in Shanghai (China) to propose future actions.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Di Nau commune People’s Committee (Tam Nong district, Phu Tho province) stated that the International Temple in the region was robbed in May 2021. Thieves broke the safe and stole several ordinations and ancient books – cultural and historical relics.

When it comes to the plan to reinstate these ordinations, Mr. Nguyen Dac Thuy, Director of the Phu Tho Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, stated that this is an issue that needs to be discussed by diplomatic agencies, state management agencies in charge of heritage, and police investigation agencies.

The Chinese company’s auction is likely to feature 672 artifacts, most of which are ancient books, as well as 12 Vietnamese ordinations dating from the Le and Nguyen dynasties. The auction will take place on April 22nd.

@vtv.vn